India shifts to active credit ownership; 183 mn track CIBIL scores
India's credit culture is evolving rapidly, with 183 million people monitoring their CIBIL scores in 2025. Gen Z is leading the shift towards proactive financial awareness and ownership
Raghu Mohan New Delhi
Listen to This Article
India’s credit behaviour is moving from passive awareness to active ownership. Credit monitoring is no longer merely an enabler for borrowing; it has become a tool for self-awareness, discipline, and empowerment.
According to TransUnion-CIBIL’s latest report titled 'CIBIL for Every Indian – Uncovering How India Owned Its Credit Journey in 2025’, as of December 2025, the number of Indians who had self-monitored their CIBIL score rose to 183 million across age groups, following a 27 per cent year-over-year increase in consumers monitoring their credit for the first time. This momentum signals a progressively widespread adoption of credit awareness as a core financial habit.
Gen Z is emerging as the first truly credit-native generation, demonstrating an inherent understanding and proactive engagement with their financial profiles. By December 2025, Gen Z constituted 28 per cent of the total monitoring base, a clear indicator of their early adoption and integration of credit awareness into their financial lives.
More From This Section
Topics : CIBIL CIBIL Score Credit
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 5:04 PM IST