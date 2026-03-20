India shifts to active credit ownership; 183 mn track CIBIL scores

India’s credit behaviour is moving from passive awareness to active ownership. Credit monitoring is no longer merely an enabler for borrowing; it has become a tool for self-awareness, discipline, and empowerment.

According to TransUnion-CIBIL’s latest report titled 'CIBIL for Every Indian – Uncovering How India Owned Its Credit Journey in 2025’, as of December 2025, the number of Indians who had self-monitored their CIBIL score rose to 183 million across age groups, following a 27 per cent year-over-year increase in consumers monitoring their credit for the first time. This momentum signals a progressively widespread adoption of credit awareness as a core financial habit.