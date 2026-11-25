India’s economy continued to show resilience in October, supported by strong credit demand, robust exports and foreign portfolio inflows, despite the global headwinds from elevated energy prices, geopolitical uncertainty and volatility in financial markets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its November bulletin on Wednesday.

The bulletin also noted that the West Asia conflict generated a sharper crude oil price shock than the Russia-Ukraine conflict. However, the pass-through to retail fuel prices in the current episode has been relatively lower, limiting the pressures on imported inflation, the bulletin noted.

Higher precious metals prices emerged as another source of imported inflation since 2024, it said.

The views are expressed in the articles in the bulletin are those of the authors and do not represent the views of the Reserve Bank of India.

India’s domestic growth drivers and overall macroeconomic fundamentals remain useful buffers, the bulletin said in an article on the ‘State of the Economy.’

“The Indian economy continues to maintain the resilience in economic activities as evident from high-frequency indicators”, the article said, adding that strong bank and non-bank credit growth continues to support the domestic economy.

Additionally, the central bank highlighted that sustained double-digit export growth broadened the base of economic expansion.

As of end October, banking credit grew by 19.5 per cent year - on - year (YoY), while deposits have grown by nearly 17 per cent YoY during the same period.

RBI also highlighted in the bulletin that India’s equity markets displayed buoyancy amidst robust corporate earnings and foreign portfolio investment inflows.

India’s equity markets have seen a sharp rebound as investors went for markets with lower exposure to the artificial intelligence (AI) trade amid mounting valuation concerns. Overseas investors poured nearly $14 billion into Indian equities so far in November, following substantial outflows earlier this year.

India’s Nifty index is up over 12 per cent since foreign flows started pouring in.

The RBI flagged rising food prices and a broader spread of price pressures across commodities, with headline CPI inflation rising to 6.09 per cent in October from 5.54 per cent in September. October’s inflation print has breached the monetary policy committee’s inflation tolerance band.

“Pullback in AI-related stocks and elevated sovereign bond yields, despite some softening from multi-decade highs, remain a source of volatility in financial markets. Amidst uneven economic performance globally, the Indian economy stood out”, the bulletin said.

It also highlighted signs of robust domestic demand, with gross goods and services tax (GST) collections in October rising sharply to the second-highest monthly level since the rollout of the tax in July 2017, driven by higher revenues from imports and domestic activity, and reflecting strong retail consumption during the festive season.

Toll collections also maintained steady growth, pointing to sustained momentum in transport and logistics activity, it said.

The bulletin also noted that balance sheets of listed private non-financial companies remained resilient despite global uncertainties, with aggregate sales growth strengthening in the September quarter of FY27, led by manufacturing firms in the automobile, petroleum and chemical sectors.

Sales growth among IT and non-IT services companies remained strong, although it moderated during the quarter, while year-on-year operating profit growth among manufacturing companies accelerated on the back of higher sales.

System liquidity normalised in October amidst expansion in currency in circulation. Liquidity surplus rose from end-October with the drawdown in government cash balances before moderating again around mid-November, the bulletin said.