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Insolvency law crucial in improving health of banking sector: FM Sitharaman

Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that more than half of the NPAs (Non-Performing Assets) have been recovered by the banks through the resolution process

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

She made the remarks while replying to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025, as reported by the Select Committee | (Photo: Sansand TV/YouTube)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 1:33 PM IST

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Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said in the Lok Sabha that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has been a main and very crucial factor in improving the health of the country's banking sector, including recovery of non-performing assets.

Piloting a bill for further amending the IBC in the Lok Sabha, the minister stressed that companies have been doing well and their corporate governance practices have also improved after coming out of the insolvency resolution process.

She made the remarks while replying to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025, as reported by the Select Committee.

 

The Bill has proposed 12 amendments to the IBC, which came into force in 2016.

The IBC has been a main and very crucial factor in improving the health of the country's banking sector, Sitharaman said, adding that more than half of the NPAs (Non-Performing Assets) have been recovered by the banks through the resolution process.

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On August 12, 2025, the government introduced the Bill in the Lok Sabha to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), proposing a raft of changes, including provisions to reduce the time taken for admission of insolvency resolution applications.

The Bill was referred to a select committee of the Lok Sabha, which submitted its report in December 2025.

IBC has been amended seven times so far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman IBC Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 1:33 PM IST

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