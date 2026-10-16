L&T Finance cautious on rural loans amid weather risks, eyes urban growth

The non-banking financial company (NBFC) is assessing early signs of stress in drought-prone districts and will consider increasing rural disbursements as uncertainties around the kharif harvest, the rabi crop and winter rainfall ease, said Sudipta Roy, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO).

“We are assessing rural liquidity and monitoring early signs of stress in drought-prone districts. We are focusing on good-quality borrowers in rural markets. Once the risks associated with El Niño, drought and other weather-related disruptions ease, we can consider increasing rural disbursements. Until then, we will remain cautious in H2FY27,” Roy said.

The impact of the kharif harvest is expected to become clearer in the first two weeks of November, while the rabi crop outlook and winter rainfall will also influence lending decisions. The company has tightened microfinance disbursements and is prioritising borrowers with stronger credit profiles amid concerns over rural demand and repayment capacity.

Despite the cautious approach to rural lending, L&T Finance expects its loan book to grow by over 20 per cent in H2FY27, with urban finance and festival demand likely to drive growth in the December quarter (Q3FY27).

“The December quarter is generally a good quarter for the NBFC and broader banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industry because of festival demand. We expect Q3 growth to be broadly in line with Q2, with growth above 20 per cent, particularly driven by the urban finance business. We are also hopeful of some improvement in farm equipment finance, which was sluggish in Q2 because of patchy monsoons. However, the outlook for Q4 will depend on the performance of the kharif crop, the rabi crop trajectory and other economic factors,” Roy said.

The company will focus on urban and semi-urban businesses, including two-wheeler finance, personal loans, small and medium enterprise (SME) finance and gold loans, while continuing to expand in rural segments where the risk-reward equation is favourable.

“We will focus on urban and semi-urban businesses, including two-wheeler finance, personal loans, SME finance, and gold loans. While we remain cautious in rural financing, we will continue to grow businesses where the risk-reward equation is favourable. We also expect some improvement in rural business finance and tractor finance during the festival period, subject to credit conditions,” Roy said.

The company’s rural business grew 1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ~6,356 crore, while farmer finance declined 1 per cent to ~1,643 crore.

L&T Finance reiterated its Lakshya 31 guidance of annual loan-book growth of over 20 per cent over five years. Having recorded growth of around 27-28 per cent over the past two quarters, the company is willing to grow faster than 25 per cent when market opportunities and credit conditions are favourable. However, it may moderate expansion amid economic or geopolitical uncertainties, Roy said.

The company expects net interest margin (NIM) to remain between 10 per cent and 10.5 per cent in the coming quarter. NIM stood at 10.48 per cent in the latest quarter, compared with 10.47 per cent in the preceding quarter.

Microfinance collection efficiency at zero days past due (DPD) remained at 99.7 per cent, within the recent range of 99.7-99.8 per cent. Collections in farm equipment finance were also stable. The company said its artificial intelligence-based underwriting engine, Cyclops, which has been used in farm equipment finance for nearly 20 months, had delivered encouraging results.

Separately, on the potential impact of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (Irdai’s) proposed insurance distribution reforms on fee income, Roy said the proposals were still at the consultation stage. L&T Finance is working with the Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC) to submit industry feedback.