EPFO’s Central Board of Trustees approved the SWP at its 240th meeting on November 19 and authorised consultations with the labour ministry on the plan’s tax implications. The proposed changes are also expected to allow retired members to continue contributing to their provident fund (PF) accounts and extend the contribution framework to informal workers, including those without a formal employer.

“We have initiated discussions with the finance ministry and will soon take up the matter formally to deliberate on the amendments required to the I-T Act,” a senior labour ministry official said.

Under the SWP, retiring members will be able to withdraw their accumulated PF savings in instalments rather than taking out the entire corpus at once. They will be able to opt for monthly, quarterly or half-yearly payouts, while the remaining balance will continue to earn interest.

The labour ministry will seek to ensure that periodic withdrawals under the SWP receive the same tax-exempt treatment as lump-sum provident fund withdrawals, according to the officials. Under existing provisions, withdrawals from the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) after five years of continuous service are generally exempt from I-T, subject to specified conditions.

Puneet Gupta, partner at EY, said the I-T Act would need to explicitly provide for the tax treatment of periodic payouts, whether made monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annually.

“If an EPFO-contributing employee is allowed to withdraw the money periodically under the SWP, there remains a doubt over whether such withdrawals qualify for the existing exemption. The government is therefore likely to review the provisions to confirm the tax treatment of provident fund principal withdrawals and clarify or amend the law accordingly,” said Gaurav Makhijani, managing partner and head of tax at Makhijani Gera & Associates LLP.

Another issue concerns the tax treatment of interest earned on PF balances after a member’s employment ends, the officials said. This is likely to be discussed during consultations between the labour and finance ministries.

Queries emailed to the labour ministry, EPFO, and the finance ministry did not elicit a response until the time of going to press.

“Currently, under Schedule II, interest attributable to employee contributions exceeding ₹2.5 lakh annually is taxable, with a higher threshold of ₹5 lakh where there is no employer contribution. It would be interesting to see whether the higher threshold is extended to such voluntary contributions and under the new tax regime as well,” said Akhil Chandna, partner at Grant Thornton Bharat.

The ministry will also seek changes to accommodate contributions made directly by individuals without an employer, the officials said. The existing tax framework for EPF is largely designed around the employer-employee relationship, making it necessary to provide for voluntary contributions by retired members and other individuals without formal employment.

Chandna said Section 123, read with Schedule XV of the I-T Act, would need to recognise direct contributions by retired members. Such contributions could qualify for deductions within the existing annual limit of ₹1.5 lakh under the old tax regime, he said.

The tax treatment of third-party contributions would also need to be addressed. The government would have to decide whether payments such as customer tips deposited into workers’ PF accounts would be treated as taxable income in the hands of the recipient before allowing a deduction, or qualify for a separate exemption, Chandna said.

Tracking contributions from multiple sources, monitoring applicable thresholds for tax-free interest and ensuring appropriate tax reporting could pose additional challenges, he said.

“Since deductions under Section 123 are not available under the new tax regime, a separate tax benefit may need to be considered to encourage participation among gig workers and self-employed individuals,” Chandna said.