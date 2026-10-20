Rising overnight rates may spur strong demand at RBI's liquidity auction

The weighted average call rate (WACR) rose to 5.66 per cent on Monday, nearing the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate, as festival-related currency leakage drained liquidity.

The net liquidity surplus stood at ₹1.85 trillion on Sunday, the latest data showed. The MSF rate of 5.75 per cent, 25 basis points (bps) above the policy repo rate, is known as the penal rate. The policy repo rate stands at 5.5 per cent following the hike earlier this month.

The RBI conducted a ₹1 trillion VRR auction on Monday, the first in three months. Banks bid for ₹1.51 trillion, and the central bank accepted ₹1 trillion at a weighted average rate of 5.52 per cent, well below the call rate and just above the repo rate. It will offer ₹50,000 crore at Wednesday’s auction.

“Currency leakage during the festival season often leads to a fall in liquidity. This is a temporary shortage, and the RBI will continue with VRR auctions,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.

The turnaround in liquidity has been sharp. The RBI had been in absorption mode since August 6, following its last VRR auction on July 29, as surplus liquidity increased on strong mobilisation of Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR(B), deposits under the RBI’s concessional swap facility.

The daily cash reserve maintenance requirement, which has been tightened from October 16, has also reduced surplus liquidity.

Average daily net absorption under the liquidity adjustment facility rose from ₹1.2 trillion in July to ₹5.8 trillion in August. As recently as October 12, the central bank absorbed a net ₹3.36 trillion, while the call rate stood at 5.41 per cent. By October 16, the surplus had fallen below ₹2 trillion, or about 0.7 per cent of deposits.

Traders said the latest liquidity infusion would help banks manage monthly tax outflows.

“Amid the cash reserve ratio restrictions and a rise in overnight rates, VRR auctions are much more feasible for banks right now. That’s the reason demand is expected to be there,” said a dealer at a private bank.