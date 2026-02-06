Listed companies outpace unlisted ones in corporate tax contributions

The share of unlisted companies in corporate tax collections dropped to 47 per cent in FY25, according to data from the NSE’s Market Pulse publication. It was 55.6 per cent in FY19. Unlisted companies release financial data with a lag; the data for FY25 is becoming available now. The information follows data for FY26 released in December and January that showed that the government collected more money from companies (higher corporate tax collections) than individuals (non-corporate tax).

“The pandemic created a sharp divergence between listed and unlisted corporates, with listed firms increasing tax payments by 22 per cent in FY21 while unlisted collections contracted by 45 per cent, lifting the listed share of total corporate taxes to an 18-year high of 60.6 per cent. As the economy reopened, unlisted firms rebounded strongly, doubling tax contributions and regaining share, accounting for 47 per cent of collections by FY25, though still below the pre-Covid level of 55.6 per cent in FY19,” said the NSE publication.

“They have better access to capital,” Richa Sawhney, partner at Grant Thornton Bharat, told Business Standard in December.

An unlisted company is often much smaller than its listed peers and is often more dependent on bank financing. Listed companies, in addition to bank financing, have better access to bond and equity markets to meet capital requirements, said Sawhney. This difference in availability of capital shapes the ability to make investments in technology and better systems and processes. It allows listed players to benefit from formalisation, which comes with increasingly complex compliance requirements. Listed companies are better placed to control costs and to meet the demands of international markets. All this creates tailwinds for listed companies in terms of growth and therefore tax collections too, according to Sawhney.

A Business Standard analysis of trends over the last few years based on listed and unlisted company data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy shows that listed companies were edging further ahead in share even with additional numbers that came in as of February.

The analysis showed a slightly lower growth rate for direct taxes paid by unlisted companies in recent years; even as total corporate tax collections rose around 50 per cent between FY19-FY24.

Sawhney added that better data mining of information from various reporting mechanisms also augurs well for corporate tax collection efficiency. The Statement of Financial Transaction, information exchange between different government departments and between different countries also provides a lot of information on significant transactions. The goods and services tax also acts as another source of information on companies.