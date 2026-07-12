'Low income levels crimp panchayats' ability to raise own-source revenue'

The meeting, called to discuss the 16th Finance Commission devolution to panchayati raj Institutions (PRIs) and other rural local bodies, found that although the contribution of own-source revenue to panchayats' total annual receipts varied from 1 per cent to 40 per cent, it remained an important source for strengthening their financial autonomy and making them self-reliant.

To ensure that panchayats raise their own source of revenue, the central government had identified a number of steps. A few years ago, the Centre commissioned a study by the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP) to develop a viable financial model and actionable strategies for strengthening OSR of PRIs. The submitted study identified several gaps between potential and actual OSR generation by panchayats and rural local bodies.

The NIPFP study found that at the gram panchayat (GP) level, there was a wide variation in OSR generated, with house tax comprising the major share of tax revenue in most states, barring Odisha and Uttar Pradesh (UP).

OSR as a share of total receipts of GPs showed substantial disparities, with the share ranging from 1 per cent (in UP) to 40 per cent (in Andhra Pradesh). The study also found that the collection of total OSR was positively driven by the GP’s population and the number of commercial establishments. It was negatively associated with poverty in the village. Also, GPs located in the southern states performed better, followed by those in the western and eastern districts (taking the northern districts as the baseline).

The number of empowered taxes that GPs can levy varies from state to state, ranging from two in Bihar, Punjab and West Bengal to eight in Gujarat, Karnataka and Kerala. However, even where panchayats are empowered to levy taxes, their collection is negligible and varies depending on the method of assessment.

Madhya Pradesh and Odisha levy only one tax and UP does not levy any tax out of six empowered taxes. Maharashtra collects four of seven of the empowered taxes, while Andhra Pradesh levies three of six, and Karnataka levies three of eight empowered taxes.

Meanwhile, in addition to the NIPFP study, the Centre started a programme a few years ago — Atmanirbhar Panchayats — to identify and support innovative revenue -generating projects that leverage idle panchayat assets. Additionally, it formed a committee for the formulation of model OSR rules and developed a comprehensive module with IIM Ahmedabad on OSR generation in panchayats, under which 254,000 functionaries have already been trained.