M&A funding norms to intensify competition for private credit: Moody's

India’s private credit market is likely to see tighter competition from banks in deal financing after the Reserve Bank of India’s guidelines allowing banks to finance acquisitions came into effect this month, according to a report by Moody’s Ratings.

“While the new rules may benefit borrowers by lowering financing costs and increasing the availability of financing, they could compress yields and reduce deal flows for private credit providers in acquisition financing,” the report noted.

The central bank has allowed banks to finance as much as 75 per cent of the transaction value in corporate takeovers.

The segment has historically been dominated by alternative funds.

However, it added that constraints on the lending capacity of banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) may create opportunities for private credit funds.

“Banks, which historically have been the primary financing source for companies, have tightened their lending criteria to preserve their asset quality, even though credit demand remains strong,” it added.

According to Moody’s Ratings, India’s private credit market has doubled in size over the past five years to $25 billion in assets under management as of the end of 2025.

The firm expects further expansion amid strong financing demand in the country.

However, Moody’s Ratings highlighted constraints on foreign investor returns due to withholding tax.

“Withholding tax on interest income raises the all-in cost of offshore funding and, coupled with potential currency depreciation, can reduce returns for foreign investors. As such, foreign investors require higher nominal returns and hence focus on bespoke private credit transactions,” it added.

It is noteworthy that the reforms in GIFT City, the country's maiden International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), have provided a more favourable framework for cross-border financing.

The report attributes the growth of the private credit segment in India to the implementation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in 2016, which boosted lender confidence, including private credit funds' ability to provide financing for stressed companies or underwrite complex loans.

Additionally, the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India’s regulations for domestic private credit funds under the Category II Alternate Investment Fund (AIF) framework have also strengthened market credibility, the report noted.

The real estate sector accounts for about 40 per cent of the total value of private credit, while infrastructure and utilities companies make up the next-largest shares.