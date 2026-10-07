MDR on UPI unlikely to dent transaction volumes: RBI Governor Malhotra

The Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on person-to-merchant (P2M) Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions, which will come into effect from October 15, is unlikely to dent transaction volumes on the country’s ubiquitous payments platform, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Wednesday.

UPI recorded its highest-ever average daily transaction volume of 802 million payments in September, while the average daily transaction value stood at ₹97,913 crore.

Malhotra said he did not expect the introduction of a fee on UPI transactions to have any significant impact on volumes.

“On MDR, a decision has already been taken. As of now, we do not see any drop in volumes. I don’t personally think that a small fee will have a major impact on the volumes.”

An MDR is a fee paid by a merchant to its bank or payment service provider for accepting digital payments such as UPI and card transactions. A 0.4 per cent MDR will apply to UPI transactions made to merchants, capped at ₹300 per transaction. Certain categories, including fuel, education, and bill payments, will attract a flat fee of ₹5 for transactions above ₹2,000. Peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers, merchant payments below ₹2,000 and payments to small vendors classified as peer-to-peer merchants (P2PM) will continue to remain free. The MDR will be borne by merchants and not customers.

UPI transactions grew 22.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in September, to 24.07 billion from 19.63 billion last year. The value of transactions rose 18 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹29.37 trillion from ₹24.89 trillion.

On a month-on-month basis, however, transaction volumes declined 1.8 per cent from 24.51 billion in August, partly due to September having 30 days compared to 31 days in August. Transaction value also fell 1.5 per cent to ₹29.37 trillion from ₹29.82 trillion during the same period.