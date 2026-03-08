MFIs may have to grin and bear for some time amid rising credit costs

This has to be read in the larger context. The credit bureau CRIF High Mark’s latest edition of its quarterly “MicroLend: December 2025” (Q3 FY26) has it that the gross microfinance portfolio at ₹3.21 trillion as of December 2025 and supporting 112 million active loans is a fall of 18 per cent and 23 per cent, respectively, on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis.

This comes even as there is a shift to loans in the over ₹50,000 ticket size, reflecting a shift to safety (and adjustment for inflation).

A new worry is the “Bihar Micro Finance Institutions (Regulation of Money Lending and Prevention of Coercive Action) Bill, 2026.” While Clause 2.2 makes it clear that it does not apply to Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-regulated entities (and only prohibit coercive practices), similar legislations passed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in 2025 to curb coercive recovery practices and usurious lending rates led to a fall in the MFI business.

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) which had earlier revised its stance on the sector to neutral from deteriorating (while maintaining a “stable” rating Outlook for FY27) is now having a rethink.

It believes the Bihar legislation can delay the anticipated recovery, leading to slower loan disbursements, a tightening of short-term liquidity, and challenges to scaling operations.

“These could intensify and potentially delay recovery, as borrowers’ credit discipline may experience temporary disruption, given the state’s geographic significance,” says Karan Gupta, head and director-financial institutions, Ind-Ra. “I think the larger question we should address is given that the microfinance portfolio has come down by over one trillion in the last 18 months, how do we ensure access to formal regulated credit at the bottom of the pyramid given the huge size of that segment our country,” points out Manoj Kumar Nambiar, managing director (MD), Arohan Financial Services; and director, Microfinance Industry Network, the self-regulatory organisation (SRO) for the trade.

Are the issues deeper? “Microfinance has to be reimagined. As on date, loans are given without underwriting the way bankers do it. It is based on the consequences that borrowers have to face in case of default,” says MS Sriram, Centre for Public Policy at the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. As he views it, at the borrower level, there is the issue of scale. “As long as the borrower is running the show using slack capacity and resources, it is fine. But the moment an investment has to be made to augment facilities, it needs greater scrutiny.”

That “when the MFI model based on consequences reaches a saturation, you have a crisis. As long as the sector grows at 5-8 per cent, it is fine. Anything more, you have a problem”.

The points raised by Sriram are echoed in RBI deputy governor Swaminathan J’s observation (November 28, 2025) that MFIs have to serve the household, not just the applicant. Credit decisions work best when they read the full cash life cycle of the family. It is better to promote a savings habit, a basic insurance cover, and a short emergency line, as all these together can make credit quality predictable. And “product design needs to match how small businesses actually grow. A single working-capital loan is often the first step; but it should progressively graduate into inventory finance, capital asset financing, and basic payments support.”

And, growth is going to be a headache. In its January note, Ind-Ra held on the concerns faced by small and mid-sized MFIs: funding availability, higher cost of funds, and elevated operating expense to assets under management ratios (compared to large peers) due to smaller scale of operations.

And, this inherent cost disadvantage necessitates adopting higher lending rates to sustain profitability and manage adverse customer selection risk. This creates a cycle of elevated pricing, riskier portfolio composition, higher credit costs, and pressure on return ratios, ultimately limiting financial flexibility and competitive positioning.

It brings us to the funding architecture: The need for a dedicated institution, more so for the smaller and mid segment MFIs. “In Bangladesh, you have the Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation. It provides technical and financial support by way of bulk lending. We need a similar institution. Otherwise, the banking system will be reluctant to lend, especially in times of a crisis,” feels Jiji Mammen, executive director and chief executive, Sa-Dhan, a self-regulatory organisation (SRO) for the sector. “The banking system can be encouraged to lend to MFIs by providing government guarantee support which will assure timely repayment from MFIs, as was done during Covid.”

In October last year, there were hopes of an MFI funding lifeline: The number that was being bandied then was around ₹6,000 crore though the demand was for a much higher sum.