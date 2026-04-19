Microfinance business thrown a lifeline but still not out of the woods

“CGSMFI 2.0 was brought in to help the smaller and lower-rated MFIs to get funding. But if banks continue to go with only the better-rated, it will result in lower utilisation (of the allocation),” feels Jiji Mammen, executive director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Sa-Dhan, a self-regulatory organisation (SRO) for the sector. “The CGSMFI 2.0 is a sovereign guarantee and it should help in lowering bank lending norms. If that doesn’t take place, the scheme will not do well.”

A close reading of the “Microfinance Insights Report” released by Equifax, a credit information and analytics company, shows that improved asset quality has allowed lenders to resume growth. In February 2026, the value of fresh disbursals grew by 29 per cent to ₹25,100 crore and the volume (number of accounts) grew by 10 per cent to 4.005 million. But as Abhinav Thakur, senior vice-president and head (data & analytics) at Equifax India, sees it, the proportionately higher growth in value indicates a shift toward higher-value loans in the MFI segment. Despite this recovery, disbursals remain below 2023 levels as lenders remain cautious. “The outlook remains cautiously positive. Improvements in asset quality are supporting an increase in new loans; however, continued prudent underwriting remains essential for sustainable growth.”

Servicing debt

The microfinance portfolio stood at ₹328,756 crore in February 2026, servicing 104.8 million loan accounts. For a business of this size, there is hardly any sizing study. But a report by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (“Assessing the Effectiveness of Regulated Small Borrowing in India”) for the Microfinance Industry Network (MFIN), another SRO for the trade, can be read as one. It says the fixed obligation to income ratio (FOIR), a measure of how much of a borrower’s monthly income goes toward servicing debt, is at 18.7 per cent — well within Mint Road’s 50 per cent limit. Further analysis indicates that FOIR — and, therefore, indebtedness — increases with the number of loans, crossing 25 per cent with two loans, 40 per cent with four loans and breaching the 50 per cent cap with six loans.

“It is good to see FOIR at less than 20 per cent but it is important that all liabilities are taken into account in the workings,” says Manoj Kumar Nambiar, managing director of Arohan Financial Services and director of MFIN. Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-regulated entities share data with the credit bureaus, but the same from some others, including information on informal borrowing, is not captured. “Formalisation of borrowings; capturing all liabilities is possible and a conservative approach on FOIR at less than 50 per cent would be the prudent way forward.”

Sector stress

The latest rural economic survey by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) says the share of households relying only on formal sources of credit dropped to 51.8 per cent in March 2026, compared to the peak of 58.3 per cent in November 2025. This is partly attributed to stress in the sector. Over that period, there was greater dependence on informal sources, primarily friends and family. “Financial inclusion essentially means improving the financial resilience of low-income households — to reduce the dependence on borrowings, especially for emergencies,” feels Sumita Kale, CEO and senior fellow, Indicus Foundation. “The onus is not just on MFIs but on all players to ensure they are part of the solution.”

Taken together — a flight to safety, carpet-bombing of the same set of customers (even if anecdotal) and banks’ reluctance to lend to smaller MFIs — this may accentuate the drop in the share of households relying only on formal credit sources, as seen in the Nabard survey.

“The stance of policymakers and the RBI regarding the optimum pricing of MFI loans has been a constant source of confusion for lenders and investors,” holds Vinay Kumar Singh, economist and guest faculty at the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, New Delhi. He is of the view that policymakers have sought to manage the pricing issue through moral suasion and penal regulatory actions. And that a reduction in pricing can be achieved through lower cost of capital and improved operational efficiencies driven by economies of scale. Consolidation among MFIs can lead to these outcomes. “The recent bout of high non-performing assets, the stressed capital position of many small and medium MFIs and the difficulties faced by them in raising fresh capital provide favourable conditions for consolidation,” he adds.