NBFC loan growth reaches 14.4% by June, led by retail credit expansion

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) reported 14.4 per cent year-on-year credit growth to ₹57.8 trillion as of June 2026, compared with 11.1 per cent a year earlier, helped by 20.3 per cent growth in retail loans to ₹25.6 trillion.

According to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India, gold loans grew 69.3 per cent and consumer durables loans grew 46.8 per cent. Housing loans reported relatively slower growth of 11 per cent.

Loan growth at NBFCs was slower than bank credit growth, which stood at 18.6 per cent year-on-year as of June.

For NBFCs, credit to agriculture and allied activities recorded robust growth of 17.9 per cent year-on-year in June 2026, against 5.1 per cent a year earlier. Credit to industry grew 6.7 per cent year-on-year in June 2026, compared with 10.3 per cent in June 2025. “Moderation in growth was primarily driven by subdued growth in infrastructure, a major constituent of the segment,” the RBI said.

Credit growth in the services sector moderated to 17.6 per cent year-on-year in June 2026, against 22.4 per cent a year earlier. While credit to commercial real estate recorded buoyant expansion, growth in credit to the trade and transport operators segments moderated.