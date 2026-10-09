Asset quality remains key monitorable for NBFCs in H2FY27 amid risks

Most analysts believe, however, that Q2FY27 was good for the sector and that credit demand will sustain its momentum through H2FY27. Floating-rate lenders have more flexibility to cope with rate-hike cycles. On average, NBFC valuations are at 2.2 times book value based on one-year forward estimates, which is historically on the lower side.

Large diversified players such as Bajaj Finance and Aditya Birla Capital could be favoured. Even large housing finance companies (HFCs), which have higher fixed liabilities, should gain from rate hikes. Going forward, management commentary may yield useful signals.

Banks have seen strong liquidity flows from the foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) segment. Banks have mobilised $135 billion through FCNR (Bank) and related flows, replacing a proportion of high-cost bulk deposits. This has not worked through the system yet and will eventually flow into NBFCs.

A pick-up in retail growth could aid net interest margins (NIMs). While NIMs could decline, overall net interest income (NII) could grow substantially if credit demand continues to pick up. NBFCs saw sustained credit growth and healthy asset quality trends in Q2FY27, according to most analysts. However, a higher cost of funds (CoF) will compress NIMs. Credit costs should have declined in Q2, given reports of better asset quality in business updates. An erratic monsoon may dampen rural demand and weigh on the festive season.

The Q2 business updates from Bajaj Finance (BAF), Bajaj Housing Finance (BHFL), L&T Finance (LTF), Poonawalla Fincorp and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFS) all point to disbursement momentum and balance-sheet expansion without asset quality deterioration. Retail credit is being driven by urban consumption, small and medium enterprise (SME) lending and gold finance, and is likely to pick up during the festive season. Mortgage lending and HFCs have grown at double-digit rates. Vehicle financing has recorded volume growth despite soft rural tractor demand. Among banks that have reported business updates, Karur Vysya Bank, RBL Bank, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank have surprised positively. Piramal Finance and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company are also likely to report strong growth.

Low double-digit growth in assets under management (AUM) is likely across the HFC sector.

Vehicle financiers are likely to see high-teens growth in Q2, given overall volume expansion in auto sales. Gold lenders may see 35-40 per cent growth if non-gold products are included, despite a high base. Microfinance institutions (MFIs) could see late-teens AUM growth, while diversified lenders could post mid-20s AUM growth.

A higher CoF will probably lead to spread compression and lower NIMs, but lower credit costs, better asset quality and, above all, higher credit volumes should compensate. The NBFC sector appears set to be a net hirer, which is a sign of confidence.

Asset quality has improved due to collection efficiencies, tighter underwriting guardrails and the resolution of some legacy stressed assets. As such, Q2 credit costs should decline or stabilise on average.

The headwinds are primarily geopolitical, leading to commodity inflation. The finance industry also has to adjust to new insurance commission norms. The Iran conflict has led to job losses in the IT sector and could lead to asset stress in MSME lending, securities-based lending, commercial vehicles, construction equipment and gold loans. The El Niño effect is visible in rainfall deficits and drought conditions in certain regions and may lead to a slowdown in rural activity. Commentary from NBFCs with a rural focus, such as LTF and MMFS, could be enlightening.

Overall, however, HFCs, vehicle financiers and diversified players are expected to report high disbursements and improving credit costs. FCNR (B)-led funding could lead to tighter margins for banks, which will take time to normalise. The RBI has absorbed much of the liquidity, but it will eventually flow into lending, supporting credit growth across banks and NBFCs.

NBFC earnings for market leaders could rise by 30-35 per cent year-on-year and 3-4 per cent sequentially in Q2FY27, driven by mid-20s credit growth, better operating leverage and lower credit costs. Bajaj Finance, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, LTF, Shriram Housing Finance (SHFL), Piramal Finance, Aditya Birla Capital and Tata Capital could lead earnings growth. FCNR liquidity transmission to NBFCs should increase going into Q3, offsetting rate hikes.

Fee income may also come under some pressure, and insurance commission caps may negatively affect earnings growth. Floating-rate assets, such as HFC mortgages, will be better placed to weather a sequence of rate hikes, should that occur, although most management commentary assumes that the RBI’s monetary policy will remain measured.