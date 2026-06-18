Net direct tax collections rise 14.6% to ₹5.21 trn till June 17 in FY27

India's net direct tax collections rose 14.64 per cent year-on-year to ₹5.21 trillion from April 1 to June 17 of the current financial year (FY 2026-27), according to data released by the Income Tax Department on Thursday.

The latest figures showed that net direct tax collections stood at ₹5.21 trillion as on June 17, compared with ₹4.5 trillion collected during the corresponding period of FY26.

Gross direct tax collections increased 12.46 per cent to ₹6.1 trillion from ₹5.4 trillion recorded a year earlier. Refunds issued during the period amounted to ₹89,025.71 crore, up 1.19 per cent from ₹87,979.39 crore in the same period last year.

The data showed that corporate tax collections, on a net basis, rose to ₹2.08 trillion from ₹1.7 trillion a year ago. Net collections from non-corporate taxes, which include taxes paid by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), firms, associations of persons, bodies of individuals, local authorities and artificial juridical persons, increased to ₹2.93 trillion from ₹2.71 trillion.

Advance tax collections also registered double-digit growth during the period under review. Total advance tax collections stood at ₹1.78 trillion as on June 17, up 15.30 per cent from ₹1.54 trillion in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

According to the data, advance corporate tax collections rose 16.01 per cent to ₹1.40 trillion, while advance non-corporate tax collections increased 12.73 per cent to ₹37,620.32 crore.