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Home / Finance / News / Net direct tax collections rise 14.6% to ₹5.21 trn till June 17 in FY27

Net direct tax collections rise 14.6% to ₹5.21 trn till June 17 in FY27

Gross direct tax collections increased 12.46 per cent to ₹6.1 trillion from ₹5.4 trillion recorded a year earlier

DIRECT TAXES

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Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 8:40 PM IST

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India's net direct tax collections rose 14.64 per cent year-on-year to ₹5.21 trillion from April 1 to June 17 of the current financial year (FY 2026-27), according to data released by the Income Tax Department on Thursday.
 
The latest figures showed that net direct tax collections stood at ₹5.21 trillion as on June 17, compared with ₹4.5 trillion collected during the corresponding period of FY26.
 
Gross direct tax collections increased 12.46 per cent to ₹6.1 trillion from ₹5.4 trillion recorded a year earlier. Refunds issued during the period amounted to ₹89,025.71 crore, up 1.19 per cent from ₹87,979.39 crore in the same period last year.
 
 
The data showed that corporate tax collections, on a net basis, rose to ₹2.08 trillion from ₹1.7 trillion a year ago. Net collections from non-corporate taxes, which include taxes paid by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), firms, associations of persons, bodies of individuals, local authorities and artificial juridical persons, increased to ₹2.93 trillion from ₹2.71 trillion.
 
Advance tax collections also registered double-digit growth during the period under review. Total advance tax collections stood at ₹1.78 trillion as on June 17, up 15.30 per cent from ₹1.54 trillion in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.
 
According to the data, advance corporate tax collections rose 16.01 per cent to ₹1.40 trillion, while advance non-corporate tax collections increased 12.73 per cent to ₹37,620.32 crore.
 

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Topics : Net direct tax collections Income Tax department Tax collections direct tax collections BS Web Reports

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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 8:40 PM IST

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