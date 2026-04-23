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Net FDI turns positive in Feb after six consecutive months of decline

Net FDI stood at $4.6 billion in February, compared with a negative $703 million in February 2025. In January 2026, net FDI was negative $1.4 billion

FDI

Net outward FDI declined 31.03 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to $2.63 billion in February 2026

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 9:04 PM IST

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Net foreign direct investment (FDI) turned positive in February after remaining negative for six consecutive months, driven by higher gross inflows and lower repatriations, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.
 
Net FDI stood at $4.6 billion in February, compared with a negative $703 million in February 2025. In January 2026, net FDI was negative $1.4 billion.
 
Repatriation in February 2026 stood at $1.7 billion, lower than $2.5 billion in the year-ago period. In January 2026, repatriation was nearly $5 billion.
 
Gross inward FDI rose to $8.98 billion in February from $5.56 billion a year earlier. Repatriations during the month were $1.7 billion, compared with $2.5 billion in February 2025.
 
 
Net outward FDI declined 31.03 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to $2.63 billion in February 2026, from $3.77 billion a year earlier.

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Gross FDI inflows into India increased 18.1 per cent to $88.3 billion during April–February 2025–26, compared with $74.7 billion in the same period a year ago. Net FDI inflows rose to $6.3 billion during April–February 2025–26, from $1.5 billion a year earlier.
 
According to the RBI Bulletin, “During April 2025–February 2026, FDI inflows remained higher than last year in both gross and net terms. In February, net FDI turned positive after remaining negative for six consecutive months, on account of higher gross inflows and lower repatriations. Around 75 per cent of the outward FDI flows in February were directed to Singapore, the UAE, and the UK.”
 
Manufacturing, computer services, financial services, business services, and communication services together accounted for more than two-thirds of total equity inflows during 2025–26 so far (up to February). Meanwhile, Singapore, the US, Mauritius, Japan, and the Netherlands were the major source countries of inward FDI to India, accounting for around three-fourths of total inflows.
 

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Topics : FDI India FDI data

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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 9:04 PM IST

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