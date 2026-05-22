NRI deposit inflows decline in FY26 as FCNR(B) deposits weaken: RBI data

Inflows into India’s non-resident deposit schemes moderated in 2025-26, while outstanding deposits edged lower in March from the previous month, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed.

Flows into non-resident Indian (NRI) deposits stood at $14.41 billion in 2025-26, compared with $16.16 billion in the previous fiscal year, according to RBI data.

Outstanding NRI deposits stood at $165.65 billion at end-March 2026, compared with $164.68 billion at end-March 2025.

Among deposit schemes, Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR(B), deposits recorded inflows of $946 million in 2025-26, sharply lower than $7.08 billion in the previous fiscal year. Outstanding FCNR(B) deposits stood at $33.76 billion at end-March 2026, compared with $33.72 billion a month earlier and $32.81 billion a year earlier.

Non-Resident External Rupee Account, or NR(E)RA, deposits recorded inflows of $7.94 billion during 2025-26, higher than $4.71 billion in the previous year.

Outstanding NR(E)RA deposits stood at $98.56 billion at end-March 2026, down from $99.77 billion at end-February and lower than $100.73 billion at end-March 2025.

NRO deposits saw inflows of $5.53 billion in 2025-26, compared with $4.37 billion a year earlier.

Outstanding NRO deposits rose to $33.33 billion at end-March 2026 from $31.14 billion a year earlier, though they were lower than the February 2026 level of $34.09 billion.