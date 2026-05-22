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Home / Finance / News / NRI deposit inflows decline in FY26 as FCNR(B) deposits weaken: RBI data

NRI deposit inflows decline in FY26 as FCNR(B) deposits weaken: RBI data

Inflows into India's non-resident deposit schemes moderated in FY26, with FCNR(B) deposits witnessing a sharp slowdown, RBI data showed

Image: Bloomberg

Reserve Bank of India data showed inflows into India’s NRI deposit schemes moderated in FY26, mainly due to a sharp slowdown in FCNR(B) deposits. | Image: Bloomberg

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 7:45 PM IST

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Inflows into India’s non-resident deposit schemes moderated in 2025-26, while outstanding deposits edged lower in March from the previous month, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed.
 
Flows into non-resident Indian (NRI) deposits stood at $14.41 billion in 2025-26, compared with $16.16 billion in the previous fiscal year, according to RBI data.
 
Outstanding NRI deposits stood at $165.65 billion at end-March 2026, compared with $164.68 billion at end-March 2025.
 
Among deposit schemes, Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR(B), deposits recorded inflows of $946 million in 2025-26, sharply lower than $7.08 billion in the previous fiscal year. Outstanding FCNR(B) deposits stood at $33.76 billion at end-March 2026, compared with $33.72 billion a month earlier and $32.81 billion a year earlier.
 
 
Non-Resident External Rupee Account, or NR(E)RA, deposits recorded inflows of $7.94 billion during 2025-26, higher than $4.71 billion in the previous year.

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Outstanding NR(E)RA deposits stood at $98.56 billion at end-March 2026, down from $99.77 billion at end-February and lower than $100.73 billion at end-March 2025.
 
NRO deposits saw inflows of $5.53 billion in 2025-26, compared with $4.37 billion a year earlier.
 
Outstanding NRO deposits rose to $33.33 billion at end-March 2026 from $31.14 billion a year earlier, though they were lower than the February 2026 level of $34.09 billion.

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Topics : Reserve Bank of India NRI deposit Indian banking sector

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 7:45 PM IST

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