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Home / Finance / News / Over 55 million income tax returns filed for AY27 ahead of July 31 deadline

Over 55 million income tax returns filed for AY27 ahead of July 31 deadline

The last date to file ITR 1 and ITR 2 for AY 2026-27 is July 31, 2026

ITR

ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) is a simpler forms that cater to a large number of small and medium taxpayers (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 3:45 PM IST

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Over 55 million income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed for AY 2026-27, with over 4.2 million filed on July 30 alone, the I-T department said on Friday.

The last date to file ITR 1 and ITR 2 for AY 2026-27 is July 31, 2026.

ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) is a simpler forms that cater to a large number of small and medium taxpayers.

Sahaj can be filed by a resident individual having annual income up to ₹50 lakh and who has salary income, one house property, and agricultural income up to ₹5,000 a year.

ITR-2 is filed by individuals and HUFs not having income from profits and gains in business or profession, but having income from capital gains.

 

"Less than 24 hours to go! Over 55 million ITRs have already been filed for AY 2026-27 (with over 4.2 million filed on July 30 alone!). File now, File calmly!," the I-T department said in a post on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : income tax return income tax returns e-filing of income tax returns ITR filing ITR filing last day

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 3:45 PM IST