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Home / Finance / News / Policybazaar parent PB Fintech to invest Rs 20 cr in payments business

Policybazaar parent PB Fintech to invest Rs 20 cr in payments business

Policybazaar parent will fund its payments arm to support business expansion and set up two DIFC-based subsidiaries for insurance advisory and reinsurance services

PB Fintech

Image: www.pbfintech.in

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 1:43 PM IST

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PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar, will invest up to ₹20 crore in its wholly owned payments subsidiary, PB Pay, and incorporate two step-down subsidiaries in Dubai, according to a stock exchange filing.
 
The company's mergers and acquisitions and investment committee on Tuesday approved an equity infusion of up to ₹20 crore into PB Pay in one or more tranches.
 
The capital will be used to support the subsidiary's business expansion and meet the Reserve Bank of India's capital adequacy and net worth requirements for operating as a payment aggregator.
 
PB Pay, incorporated in April 2024, received the RBI's certificate of authorisation to operate as an online payment aggregator in February 2026. The company has not yet commenced commercial operations.
 
 
The investment will be made through subscription to equity shares, with PB Fintech continuing to hold a 100 per cent stake in the subsidiary.

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Separately, the company approved the incorporation of two wholly owned step-down subsidiaries in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) through its overseas subsidiary, PB Fintech FZ LLC.
 
One of the proposed entities, Policybazaar Financial Advisors (DIFC) LLC, will seek a Category 4 licence from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to provide financial advisory services and arrange investment deals relating to long-term insurance contracts.
 
PB Fintech FZ LLC will invest up to AED 1.5 million (around ₹4 crore) in the entity.
 
The second proposed company, PB Re Brokers (DIFC) LLC, will focus on reinsurance broking and managing general agent (MGA) services. It will seek the necessary DFSA approvals to undertake these regulated activities, with an investment of up to AED 1.7 million (around ₹5 crore).
 
Both entities will be wholly owned by PB Fintech FZ LLC and will function as step-down subsidiaries of PB Fintech, strengthening the group's international insurance distribution and reinsurance capabilities.

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Topics : Policybazaar Fintech sector Fintech Indian FinTech

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 1:43 PM IST

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