Private firms' sales growth accelerates to 13.9% in Q4FY26: RBI data

Sales growth of listed private non-financial companies rose to 13.9 per cent year-on-year in the January-March quarter of FY26 from 10.1 per cent in the preceding quarter, driven by the manufacturing and services sectors, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday.

Sales of 1,817 listed manufacturing companies grew 14.5 per cent in the fourth quarter, compared with 11.4 per cent growth in the previous quarter. The acceleration was led by automobile, electrical machinery and non-ferrous metal companies.

Sales growth of information technology (IT) firms improved to 9.9 per cent in the March quarter from 8.8 per cent in the preceding quarter. Non-IT services companies reported sales growth of 20.3 per cent, aided by higher growth in the wholesale and retail trade segment.

The RBI data, based on the financial results of 3,266 listed non-government non-financial companies, showed that manufacturing firms continued to face pressure from rising input costs. Raw material expenses rose 18.3 per cent year-on-year during the quarter, while the raw material-to-sales ratio increased to 58.5 per cent from 57.5 per cent in the previous quarter.

As a result, operating profit growth of manufacturing companies moderated to 9.4 per cent in the March quarter from 11.8 per cent in the preceding quarter. In contrast, operating profit growth improved to 14.1 per cent for IT companies and 6.5 per cent for non-IT services firms.

Staff-cost growth of manufacturing companies eased to 9.8 per cent during the quarter. Among services firms, staff costs rose at a faster pace for non-IT companies while remaining broadly unchanged for IT firms.

Manufacturing companies’ interest coverage ratio rose to 9.5 in the March quarter from 9.0 in the preceding quarter.