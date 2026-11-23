Rahul Madan, managing director of the Indian Institute of Insolvency Professionals of ICAI (IIIPI), is set to take over as the next chairperson of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI).

Speaking virtually at an event to mark the 10th Foundation Day of the IIIPI, Pallavi Jain Govil, secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), referred to Madan as the chairperson-designate.

Another official later confirmed the development. Madan will take over from IBBI whole-time member Jayanti Prasad, who is holding additional charge as IBBI chairperson. Prasad succeeded Ravi Mittal, who retired in September this year.

Speaking at the event, Madan outlined his priorities, including light-touch governance and expanding India's insolvency framework to cover cross-border group insolvency. "My own focus would also be on how to make governance light-touch rather than harsh, though a lot of good work is already happening. My contribution, of course, will come on the screen once I am part of it (IBBI)," he said.

IBBI is the regulator overseeing India's insolvency and bankruptcy ecosystem under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, including regulating insolvency professionals, insolvency professional agencies and information utilities.

Madan is a qualified chartered accountant, cost and management accountant, and insolvency professional. He previously worked at the State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank.

Madan further indicated that the regulator could explore global insolvency frameworks. "I believe the stage is set for even global frameworks like cross-border group insolvency and…the Creditor-Initiated Insolvency Resolution Process (CIIRP)," Madan said.

Cross-border and group insolvency frameworks seek to coordinate proceedings when a company has assets or operations in multiple countries, or when multiple companies belonging to the same group face insolvency. CIIRP, meanwhile, allows certain eligible financial creditors to initiate a time-bound resolution process for a distressed company. Both frameworks are provided for under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Act, 2026, but the government has yet to notify the relevant provisions.

Speaking at the event earlier, the MCA secretary also called for a globally benchmarked insolvency framework. "We must try to create an insolvency framework that is faster, more predictable... technologically enabled, globally benchmarked and responsive to the needs of a dynamic economy," Govil said.

Further, Govil stressed the need to shift the focus of insolvency proceedings beyond the approval of resolution plans to their actual implementation. "A plan approved on paper helps no one if the business is not handed over, the money is not paid, and all the commitments are not kept," she said.

She identified effective implementation, monitoring of commitments and breaches, timely fulfilment of provisions, transfer and revival of businesses, and protection of stakeholder interests as five key priorities after approval. "Once the plan is approved, licenses and permits a business needs to keep running should not be suspended or terminated as long as their conditions are met. And we shall be urging all public authorities to do their best to approve plans promptly so that a new owner can restart operations without delay," Govil added.

Highlighting the absence of a tracking mechanism, Govil said: "We have not yet tracked case-by-case whether payments were made on time, capital was brought in, and jobs were retained. This is definitely a need which we need to build and build it up," she said.