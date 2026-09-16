Wednesday, September 16, 2026 | 10:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RAI warns UPI merchant fee could push small retailers back towards cash

RAI warns UPI merchant fee could push small retailers back towards cash

Industry body says the charge could drive small merchants back to cash, weaken formalisation and undermine digital payment adoption during the festive season across India.

upi, mdr

Representative image | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Our Bureau Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 10:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Retailers Association of India (RAI) has raised concerns over the government’s decision to reintroduce a 0.4 per cent merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI person-to-merchant transactions above Rs 2,000 — capped at Rs 300 for transactions of Rs 75,000 and above — warning that the charge could undo years of progress in digital payment adoption among India’s smallest retailers, just as the festive season gets underway.
 
RAI said it would take up the matter with the National Payments Corporation of India and the Ministry of Finance, pressing for a graded structure that separates debit-linked from credit-linked UPI transactions and pairs any merchant charge with incentives that keep small retailers within the formal payment system rather than pushing them out of it.
 
 
The framework keeps consumers outside its ambit, but the burden still falls on merchants. For micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) retailers already operating on thin margins, that burden creates a straightforward incentive to steer transactions back towards cash.
 
“Small merchants will now think twice about whether to accept cash or UPI,” said Kumar Rajagopalan, chief executive officer, Retailers Association of India. “During the festive season, a large share of transactions crosses the Rs 2,000 mark, and the moment a fee attaches itself to digital payment, cash becomes the path of least resistance.”
 
RAI’s concern extends beyond retailer margins. Every transaction that moves off the UPI rail and back into cash disappears from the formal trail that feeds GST reporting, the opposite of what a decade of digitisation policy has tried to build.

Also Read

UPI, online payment, UPI apps

UPI MDR to attract 18% GST; registered merchants can claim input creditpremium

New UPI charge may put netbanking back in play for Indian stockbrokers

New UPI charge may put netbanking back in play for Indian stockbrokers

UPI, online payment, UPI apps

MDR may push small merchants, price-sensitive consumers towards cash: GTRI

UPI, UPI apps

Payments apps flag losses on bill payments via UPI as platform fees bannedpremium

UPI

UPI MDR could generate ₹15,000-20,000 crore revenue for payments ecosystempremium

 
“This cuts against the government’s own formalisation agenda,” Kumar Rajagopalan said. “UPI acceptance should be incentivised, not taxed.” RAI also pushed back against treating all UPI transactions as one category. Most UPI payments draw directly from a savings or current account — the digital equivalent of a debit transaction — carrying none of the interchange costs or credit risks that justify a fee on credit networks.
 
“We don't see the case for charging a bank-to-bank UPI payment the way you'd charge for credit,” Rajagopalan said. “Where UPI is linked to a credit line, a fee is easier to defend, because the cost structure genuinely resembles a credit product. We urge that the government should bear the cost of normal UPI transactions since it repays the government with GST and traceable transactions instead of cash transactions.”
 
That case extends to who ultimately funds the rail itself. “NPCI keeps UPI running for the entire country — RBI or the government should be underwriting that cost, not merchants,” Rajagopalan said.

More From This Section

With exporters grappling with tepid external demand and other disruption to trade, the Department of Commerce is pushing for an extension of two export-boosting schemes — Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (Rodtep) and Interest Equal

Commerce ministry seeks five-year RoDTEP extension, higher FY27 outlaypremium

fintech AI India, agentic AI fintech, agentic payments, Paytm AI, Pine Labs P3P, Razorpay AI, Cashfree Payments, Juspay, NPCI UAP, Unified Agentic Protocol, UPI agentic payments, AI agents payments, fintech margins, AI payments India

'No question of rethinking 0.4% UPI MDR above ₹2,000': Govt official

UPI

No foreign influence behind MDR on UPI payments above ₹2,000: FinMin

18% GST on UPI MDR above ₹2,000; ITC available to eligible merchants

UPI MDR above ₹2,000 may attract 18% GST; merchants can claim ITC

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions

Govt raises EPFO wage ceiling to ₹25,000; 5.1 mn more workers to be covered

Topics : UPI MDR

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveEPFO Ceiling HikeStocks to BuyNifty OutlookUPI vs CardsMPs on UPI FeeUPI MDR on shopUPI charges explainedPranav Constructions Share

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 10:09 PM IST