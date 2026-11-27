The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed banks to hold a debit transaction if the lender assesses it as highly suspicious, while putting in place a uniform, time-bound procedure for actions with respect to such transactions.

The directions will come into effect no later than July 1, 2027.

The RBI has directed banks, by way of a standard operating procedure (SOP), to identify, while protecting genuine customers from inconvenience, highly suspicious transactions and accounts, including those linked to money mule activity, cyber-enabled and other financial frauds, or relating to transactions involving terrorist financing on one’s own behalf or on behalf of another person.

According to the directions, “Highly Suspicious account” means a money mule account or a bank account used on one’s own behalf, knowingly or unknowingly, to receive, layer or transfer proceeds of an offence as specified by law, or of a financial fraud, or transactions involving terrorist financing, where the bank in its assessment considers the account as highly suspicious requiring further actions such as placing a debit hold.

“All accounts involving suspicious transactions are not necessarily highly suspicious accounts,” it was clarified.

The RBI has said “Money Mule Account” means an account used on behalf of another person, knowingly or unknowingly, to receive, layer or transfer proceeds of an offence or of a financial fraud, or an account relating to transactions involving terrorist financing.

Banks have to maintain all necessary information with respect to the amounts and accounts placed on debit hold, including the dates of placing and releasing the debit hold, reasons for the same, and details of correspondence with the account holder and the jurisdictional police authority, for a period of five years from the date of placing the debit hold.

As part of the SOP, a bank has been asked to put in place suitable technological solutions to identify highly suspicious transactions and accounts, based on objective parameters, while mitigating the risk of erroneously identifying genuine transactions.

“Upon placing the debit hold, the bank shall promptly notify the account holder, if communicating through digital mode (if mobile number / email address is on record), otherwise by the End of Day (EOD) of the next working day,” the directions said.

On reporting to the jurisdictional police authority, the bank shall conduct enhanced due diligence (EDD) of the account, it said.