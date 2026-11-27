The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday allowed white-label ATM operators to purchase cash directly from its issue offices in wholesale lots, besides sourcing it from banks other than their sponsor banks, in a move that could ease cash replenishment for these operators.

In its circular, the RBI said that operators can purchase cash in quantities exceeding one lakh pieces, and in multiples thereof, of any denomination, against full payment. They can also source cash from scheduled commercial banks, cooperative banks, and regional rural banks.

The directions, effective immediately, consolidate the existing regulatory framework for white-label ATMs. Operators are required to maintain a minimum net worth of ₹100 crore and ensure ATM deployment is skewed towards semi-urban and rural areas. The minimum deployment ratio across metro, urban, semi-urban, and rural centres is 1:2:3.

The RBI has also allowed white-label ATM operators (WLAOs) to have multiple sponsor banks and offer interoperable cardless cash withdrawals (ICCW) using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for customer authorisation. Settlement of such transactions will be through the National Financial Switch or ATM networks.

Withdrawal limits for ICCW transactions will be aligned with those for regular ATM withdrawals. Operators will not be permitted to levy charges beyond the prescribed interchange fee and customer charges.

WLAOs can also offer bill payment and interoperable cash deposit services, subject to technical feasibility and certification by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

In a separate circular on cash withdrawals, the RBI retained five free monthly transactions at a bank's own ATMs, including financial and non-financial transactions. At other banks' ATMs, customers will be entitled to three free transactions in metro centres and five in non-metro centres, subject to an overall cap of five if transactions are undertaken across both categories.

The maximum cash withdrawal at other banks' ATMs will be ₹10,000 per transaction. Charges beyond the prescribed free transactions will be capped at ₹23 per transaction, plus applicable taxes.

Transactions failing due to technical reasons or non-availability of cash will not be counted towards the free transaction limit or attract charges.

Cash withdrawals at point-of-sale (PoS) terminals will be permitted through debit cards, full-KYC prepaid payment instruments, and UPI, with a limit of ₹2,000 per transaction and ₹10,000 a month. Charges, if levied, cannot exceed 1 per cent of the transaction amount. The facility will be available even without a purchase.