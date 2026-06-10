RBI cancels registration certificates of 135 NBFCs, most in West Bengal

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said it has cancelled the certificate of registration of 135 non-banking finance companies.

These include companies such as Express Fincap House, Akshay Fiscal Services, Times Finance (P), Jupiter Projects (P), Jupiter Finvest, Essel Finance Business Loans, and Citiwide Financial Services.

The majority of the NBFCs, whose certificates of registration were cancelled, had a registered office address in West Bengal, an RBI release showed.

Separately, 13 non-banking finance companies have surrendered their certificates of registration to the central bank due to exiting the business or ceasing to be legal entities following amalgamation/merger/dissolution/voluntary strike.

J. Thomas Finance, Econ-Super Sales, Hitesha Finance and Investment, Tinnevelly Tuticorin Investments, Carnex Vinimay, and Impact Leasing surrendered their licences due to exit from Non-Banking Financial Institution (NBFI) business, the release said.

Further, Forerunner Capital Investments' licence was surrendered due to meeting the criteria prescribed for unregistered Core Investment Company (CIC) that do not require registration.

NBFCs such as Caspian Impact Investments, Hari Darshan Sales, Ivory Consultants, SKA Consultancy Services, Trishita Management, and Suban Trades surrendered their licence due to the NBFC ceasing to be a legal entity due to amalgamation/ merger/dissolution/ voluntary strike-off, etc, the release added.