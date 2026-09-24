RBI carries out currency swaps worth at least $10 bn to reduce liquidity

By Bhaskar Dutta and Subhadip Sircar

India’s central bank carried out currency swaps worth at least $10 billion in recent weeks to reduce liquidity in the financial system, according to people familiar with the developments, as the authority seeks to curb inflation risks from surplus cash.

The Reserve Bank of India conducted the so-called sell-buy swaps with lenders over the past two weeks, including deals with maturities ranging from one month to about six months, the people said, asking not to be named, discussing private matters.

In such transactions, the RBI sells dollars to banks in exchange for rupees, agreeing to reverse the deal at a later date. By taking rupees from banks, the swaps drain rupee liquidity from the system. Rates on dollar-rupee contracts maturing in three months to six months have climbed this month, reflecting the central bank’s activity, the people said.

“The RBI has been managing the liquidity build-up using bond sales and sell-buy swaps,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank Ltd. “Without these tools, the surplus would have peaked at ₹15.5 trillion.”

The central bank may have carried out around $10 billion to $15 billion of sell-buy swaps maturing within the fiscal year ending March 31, she said.