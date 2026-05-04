Monday, May 04, 2026 | 08:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI cautions public over fake loan waiver claims, fraudulent entities

RBI cautions public over fake loan waiver claims, fraudulent entities

RBI warns borrowers against fraudulent loan waiver claims, urging them to approach authorised lenders directly and avoid misleading campaigns that may cause financial loss

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 8:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday cautioned the public against false and misleading claims by individuals or entities promising loan waivers and asked them to approach their lending institutions directly for information related to loans.
 
The caution comes at a time when the RBI observed the continued occurrence of such campaigns through various media channels and direct outreach by certain individuals and entities.
 
RBI said, “Such campaigns not only mislead the general public but also interfere with the orderly functioning of the credit system of the country.”
 
These campaigns involve false promises of waiver of outstanding dues to banks or non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), issuance of ‘debt waiver certificates’ or similar documents, and collection of fees under various pretexts, including service or legal charges, from the uninformed public.
 
 
RBI also said that any such claims made by individuals or entities offering such services are false, misleading, and liable to attract appropriate legal action under applicable statutes.
 
The banking regulator also said that such activities undermine the stability of financial institutions, affect depositors' interests, and that association or engagement with such individuals or entities can result in direct financial loss.
 
Previously, in 2023, it had drawn attention to such false and misleading campaigns by entities charging a service or legal fee for issuing ‘debt waiver certificates’ without any authority.
 

More From This Section

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee hits record closing low of 95.09 amid rise in crude oil prices

Goods and Services Tax, GST

Like-for-like GST growth slips to five-year low of 5.57% in FY26

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Bolstering mechanism for timely dues can give MSMEs a leg up in tough timespremium

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Rohit Jain appointed RBI Deputy Governor for 3 yrs, to succeed Rabi Sankar

Poonam Gupta, Poonam, BFSI, Insight Summit, BFSI Insight Summit 2025

India can grow above 7.5% without stoking inflation: RBI Deputy Governor

Topics : RBI loan waiver NBFC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 04 2026 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

MI vs LSG LIVE ScoreAssembly Election Results 2026 LIVEWest Bengal Election Winner ListKerala Election Winner ListTamil Nadu Electon Winner ListAssam Election Winner ListWest Bengal Election TMC vs BJPQ4 Results TodayGold Demand in IndiaPersonal Finance