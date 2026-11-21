Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Saturday urged banks to increase lending to small and micro enterprises, saying the economic benefits of distributing credit among smaller businesses could be significantly greater than extending large loans to individual corporate borrowers.

Speaking at a financial inclusion camp organised by Bank of Maharashtra at Vaksai village in Mawal taluka, Pune district, Malhotra said a loan of ₹1,000 crore to a large business enterprise would benefit only one individual or business.

"However, if we provide the same amount to small enterprises, the overall impact and benefits could be at least a hundred times greater," Malhotra was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. He added that the benefits could be a thousand times greater if the amount were distributed among micro-enterprise borrowers.

The RBI Governor said his appeal was based on the gains achieved through banks' efforts to extend services to rural communities and economically weaker sections.

"We must remember that development should be inclusive. When we talk about development, it must be development for everyone. It is important that we take all sections of society and all regions along with us," he said, as quoted by PTI.

Financial inclusion needs financial and digital literacy

Referring to the government's financial inclusion programme, Malhotra said more than 60 crore bank accounts had been opened under the initiative.

However, he said financial inclusion must now extend beyond access to banking accounts and include financial and digital literacy.

With banking services increasingly moving to digital platforms, Malhotra urged people to exercise caution while using them. He also called for greater awareness of fraudulent investment schemes that promise unusually high returns.

"If someone approaches you with an offer promising returns of 20 per cent, 30 per cent or even 40 per cent over a short period, you should be extremely cautious. Such unusually high returns are often associated with hidden risks or fraudulent schemes," he said.

He advised people against sharing their one-time passwords (OTPs), clicking on unknown links or responding to suspicious messages.

"I would strongly encourage all of you to adopt digital banking services, but do so responsibly and with complete awareness. We must ensure that people are protected from all kinds of digital fraud," Malhotra said.

Financial inclusion camps to continue till December 31

Malhotra made the remarks at a financial inclusion camp organised by Bank of Maharashtra at Vaksai village in Pune district. The camp attracted more than 500 participants and aimed to extend banking services and government-backed social security schemes to the local community.

According to the RBI's communication on the event, the camp was part of the nationwide Financial Inclusion Campaign, with a special focus on re-KYC. It also facilitated access to banking services, social security schemes and financial literacy initiatives.

Malhotra said such camps would be organised across the country until December 31 as part of the Department of Financial Services' (DFS) nationwide Financial Inclusion Saturation Campaign.

Bank of Maharashtra Managing Director and Chief Executive Nidhu Saxena and senior officials from other banks also attended the event.

Saxena said the bank had expanded its business correspondent network to 10,000 from 3,000 two years ago. The bank has conducted 3,691 camps so far, including those organised by the regional rural bank it sponsors. (With inputs from PTI)