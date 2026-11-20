The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has clarified that the ₹10 lakh threshold for filing an Export Declaration Form (EDF) by non-individual service exporters applies to each inward remittance, not their aggregate receipts, providing clarity on reporting requirements under the new foreign exchange framework.

In frequently asked questions (FAQs) issued on Friday, the central bank said service exporters other than resident individuals need to file an EDF only when the value of an individual inward remittance exceeds ₹10 lakh or its foreign currency equivalent. The declaration must be submitted before the proceeds are credited to the exporter's account.

The clarification follows the RBI's decision to simplify reporting requirements under the Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import of Goods and Services) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2026, notified on November 2 and made effective from October 1.

The RBI also clarified that service export invoices raised before October 1 will not require an EDF even if payment is received after that date. Resident individuals exporting services are exempt from filing a separate EDF; it will be deemed submitted once they provide the necessary information to their authorised dealer (AD) bank for crediting the inward remittance.

Authorised dealer (AD) banks cannot insist on an EDF before crediting inward remittances of up to ₹10 lakh for non-individual service exporters or any amount received by resident individuals. However, non-individual exporters receiving individual remittances exceeding the threshold must submit the declaration before the proceeds are credited.

The central bank also clarified that the SOFTEX form, earlier required for software exports, has been discontinued from October 1. Software exporters operating in the Domestic Tariff Area can now submit the EDF to any AD bank or the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), while those operating from Special Economic Zones can submit it to the respective development commissioner.

For service exports, the EDF must generally be submitted within 30 days from the end of the month in which the invoice is raised. For services other than software, exporters can also submit the form on or before receipt of payment. AD banks may extend the deadline after examining the reasons provided by exporters.

On imports of services, the RBI said resident individuals and non-individual importers with invoice or contract values of up to ₹10 lakh need not furnish a separate import declaration. The information already provided to banks for processing outward remittances will suffice. However, banks must continue reporting the relevant transactions in the Export Data Processing and Monitoring System (EDPMS) and Import Data Processing and Monitoring System (IDPMS).

The RBI also clarified that the simplified reconciliation mechanism for transactions of up to ₹10 lakh will be determined by the original value of the shipping bill or invoice, not merely the outstanding amount. Thus, an invoice of ₹15 lakh with an outstanding balance of ₹5 lakh will not qualify for the simplified mechanism.