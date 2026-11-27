The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said that cardholders will have to give explicit consent to link their renewed or replacement cards with merchants where they had earlier registered their cards for tokenisation.

In its circular, which is a consolidation of 25 circulars, RBI said that there is a need for explicit customer consent, authenticated through an additional factor of authentication (AFA), for registering cards on token requestor applications. Consent cannot be obtained through pre-selected, default, automatic or forced options, including checkboxes and radio buttons.

It consolidated circulars covering card payments, security measures, tokenisation, card controls, merchant discount rates (MDR) and relaxation of authentication requirements for small-value contactless transactions into a single framework. The directions are effective immediately.

Under the tokenisation framework, cardholders will be able to register or deregister their cards for specific use cases, such as contactless, QR code-based and in-app payments. They will also have the facility to set and modify per-transaction and daily limits for tokenised card transactions.

Card issuers will have to provide customers the facility to view merchants with whom their cards have been tokenised and deregister tokens through mobile applications, internet banking, IVR or branches. Tokenisation services cannot attract any charges from cardholders.

The RBI has also prescribed system and security audits of entities involved in card tokenisation at frequent intervals, at least annually, by auditors empanelled with the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). Token service providers will have to submit audit reports, details of deviations and compliance, besides monthly data on tokenised transactions to the central bank.

The directions prohibit entities in the card-payment chain, other than card issuers and card networks, from storing actual card data for card-not-present transactions. Any such data stored previously will have to be purged. Entities can retain the last four digits of the card number and the issuer’s name for transaction tracking and reconciliation.

Cards issued or reissued will be enabled initially only for domestic contact-based ATM and point-of-sale transactions. Customers will have to activate online, international and contactless transactions separately, with issuers required to provide round-the-clock controls to switch usage on or off and set transaction limits through mobile applications, internet banking, ATMs or IVR.

The RBI has retained the relaxation on additional authentication for contactless card transactions up to ₹5,000. Beyond this limit, transactions will have to be processed through contact-based payments with authentication. Customers can also choose contact-based payments irrespective of transaction value.

The directions also prescribe debit-card MDR caps of 0.40 per cent for small merchants with turnover of up to ₹20 lakh in the previous financial year and 0.90 per cent for other merchants on physical PoS and online transactions. For QR-based card acceptance, the caps are 0.30 per cent and 0.80 per cent, respectively. The caps are subject to maximum charges of ₹200 per transaction for small merchants and ₹1,000 for other merchants.