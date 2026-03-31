RBI delay on capital market norms offers relief, but uncertainty lingers

RBI’s capital market exposure norms include guidelines on providing an enabling framework for banks to finance acquisitions by Indian corporates; rationalisation of limits for lending by banks to individuals against shares, units of REITs, InvITs, etc.; and a principle-based framework for lending to capital market intermediaries (CMIs). The norms were supposed to kick in from April 1.

Late on Monday, RBI said following representations from banks, CMIs, and industry bodies highlighting operational and interpretational issues, it has decided to defer the implementation of the amendment directions by three months to July 1, 2026.

“The three-month extension is aimed more at providing interim relief to capital market intermediaries than banks, as they made representations to the regulator citing potential business impact. They are likely to use this period for further consultations,” said a senior private sector banker, adding that the clarifications on the acquisition financing side are largely token in nature and would not have materially affected the implementation timeline.

“Overall, the move is primarily in response to stockbrokers seeking an extension and relaxations, as they would have been the most impacted by the regulations,” he said.

In February, RBI had issued norms barring bank finance for proprietary trading by brokers. Proprietary trading involves financial institutions like stockbrokers using their own funds to trade and earn profits. The RBI had said banks should not provide finance to a CMI for acquiring securities on its own account. The new norms also require that all credit facilities to CMIs be fully secured, meaning banks must have 100 per cent collateral against the loan. In addition, the haircut on equity collateral was increased to at least 40 per cent, compared to 25 per cent earlier.

The ban on bank funding for proprietary trading was seen as a big blow for the segment, as brokers used to rely on bank guarantees (BGs) to get double leverage. By restricting banks from extending credit for own-book trading and mandating stricter and fully collateralised lending norms, the RBI was proposing to effectively cut off cheap leverage for prop desks. As a result, prop firms would have had to rely more on internal capital, pushing up funding costs and squeezing profitability, especially for smaller players.

“The deferment is a welcome move and the RBI has also announced relaxations for the market makers, which will be helpful. The point of concern for proprietary trading remains. The only change there is that earlier government securities were included in collateral and now it is 100 per cent collateral in cash and cash equivalent. It is also a relief that brokers will be able to use these government securities,” said K Suresh, national president, Association of NSE Members of India (Anmi), adding that they will make some representation to Sebi as they are helping us in the engagement with the other regulator.

“It’s best to prepare for the new rules taking effect. With this extension brokers get time to tide over operational issues required to be compliant. At 5paisa we are reviewing our credit lines and making sure there is no business disruption to our clients,” said Gaurav Seth, MD and CEO, 5paisa Capital.

Meanwhile, RBI has removed the restriction on banks extending finance to market makers against securities in which they undertake market-making operations. It has also clarified that intraday facilities extended to non-debt mutual funds — secured by guaranteed same-day receivables such as maturity proceeds of G-Secs, T-Bills and SDLs, interest on G-Secs and SDLs, or TREPS maturities from Clearing Corporation of India Limited — will not be classified as capital market exposure.