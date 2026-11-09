RBI extends Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank board supersession by another year

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday extended the supersession of the board of directors of Mumbai-based Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank by another year, effective November 24, 2026, citing public interest.

The RBI had superseded the bank’s board on November 24, 2023, for one year, citing material concerns arising from poor governance standards. The supersession was subsequently extended by a year each in November 2024 and November 2025.

Following a review, the RBI said it was necessary to extend the period of supersession beyond the close of business on November 23, 2026.

With the latest extension, Satya Prakash Pathak will continue as the administrator of the bank for another year. He will be assisted by the existing Committee of Advisors comprising Venkatesh Hegde, Devendra Kumar and Suhas Gokhale.