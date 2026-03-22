RBI firefights to keep rupee afloat amid outflows, external pressures

The rupee, which has depreciated 2.9 per cent in March alone, hit a new all-time low of 93.72 on Friday despite the central bank intervening in the foreign exchange market by selling dollars. Without those interventions — estimated at $4 billion — the Indian unit may have hit 95/$, dealers said.

Market participants estimate the central bank may have sold $26 billion to $27 billion in March to slow the currency’s fall. The RBI always maintains that it does not target any particular level and intervention is only to curb volatility.

The rupee has depreciated 8.8 per cent against the dollar in the current financial year so far, the worst since FY14, when it fell 9.37 per cent.

Currency experts said there would be multiple headwinds in the coming days and months and the central bank would face an uphill task to protect the rupee.

Foreign portfolio investors are fleeing towards safe-haven assets due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions. Equity outflows in March are estimated at $8.4 billion, while flows into bonds under the fully accessible route (FAR) have also turned negative. It is unlikely that the flows will be reversed anytime soon if geopolitical tensions persist.

The ballooning short position of the RBI’s forward book is yet another factor that is exerting pressure on the rupee. By the end of January, the dollar deficit in the RBI’s forward book had swelled to $68.4 billion. The deficit hit a high of $88.7 billion in February 2025, after which it fell to $53.3 billion in August. Latest reports suggest the deficit has surged past $100 billion in March.

“Another key factor that continues to act as a drag on the rupee is the RBI's outstanding forward book exposure,” Barclays said in a note on Friday.

“In order to prevent a more rapid slide in the rupee, the RBI continues to intervene in the FX market through both spot and forwards. Estimates now point to the RBI's overall forward book deficit exposure reaching around $100bn,” the note said. Apart from FPI and FDI outflows, which are exerting pressure on the rupee, Barclays pointed to a worsening balance of payments, as the rupee is vulnerable to an oil price shock.

The balance of payments deficit widened to $24.4 billion in the October-December quarter of the current financial year, compared to $10.9 billion in the previous quarter.

The rise in the BoP deficit was led by the capital account turning negative at $10.0 billion in Q3 of FY26 from a net surplus of $2.1 billion in Q2.

“The West Asia shock comes at a time when India was already seeing capital outflows… the extent of intervention required to keep the INR steady will be large,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist, IDFC First Bank. “The duration of the crisis is unknown. If it’s a long drawn-out crisis, then preserving foreign exchange reserves is critical.”

India’s foreign exchange reserves, which hit an all-time high of $728.5 billion in the week ended February 27, 2026, fell to $709.8 billion in the week ended March 13, the latest data showed.

Since the end of March last year, reserves have increased by $44.4 billion, mainly due to a rise in gold reserves. Foreign currency assets (FCA) — the major component of foreign exchange reserves — have actually fallen in the current financial year by $9.4 billion. FCA fell by $5.6 billion in FY25 as well, after increasing by $60 billion in the previous year.

“Moreover, foreign exchange reserves will decline due to revaluation losses due to dollar strength, a rise in US Treasury yields, and a drop in gold prices,” Sen Gupta added.