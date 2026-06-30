RBI flags nascent stress in micro enterprises; retail loans need monitoring

The Reserve Bank of India’s Financial Stability Report said while the asset quality of the MSME segment is holding up, there is nascent stress visible in micro enterprises, and the retail loan segment needs close monitoring.

“In the MSME segment, while some nascent stress is visible in micro enterprises, the overall gross NPA ratio has shown improvement,” the report said, while highlighting that overall asset quality remains benign amid above-average loan growth in the MSME and retail segments.

While gross NPA ratios in secured and unsecured retail loans stood at 0.7 per cent and 1.7 per cent, respectively, as of end-March 2026, the report said exposure to these segments requires close monitoring as risks to asset quality could increase, especially if overall economic conditions weaken due to the West Asia conflict and affect borrower cash flows.

On the banking sector, it said funding is emerging as a key challenge as banks’ liability profile shifts from low-cost current and savings account (CASA) deposits to higher-cost term deposits and certificates of deposit (CDs), increasing the marginal cost of funds.

“Even as the banking system’s resilience remains intact, funding is emerging as a key challenge. Banks’ liability profile is shifting from low-cost current and savings account (CASA) deposits to higher-cost term deposits and CDs, pushing up the marginal cost of funds,” the report said.

The report said the relationship between CASA deposits and interest rates has weakened compared with previous rate cycles, reflecting a shift in household savings towards higher-yielding investment avenues. As a result, banks' deposit franchise is coming under pressure, which could affect profitability as competition for household savings intensifies despite sustained credit demand.

The RBI has observed that banks are expanding credit to higher-yielding segments, such as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and retail, which is helping to protect their margins at a time when the share of low-cost loans is shrinking.

“Banks that meaningfully increased their MSME and retail lending experienced relatively muted pressure on net interest margins, even as CASA shares declined.”

The report further said banks have been drawing down excess statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) investments to support credit growth, leading to a decline in liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) buffers. However, the recent measures announced by the RBI and the Centre to attract capital flows are expected to ease funding pressures by improving banks' access to lower-cost rupee liquidity.

Additionally, household debt continued to rise, reaching 45.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) at the end of September 2025. The increase was driven mainly by non-housing retail loans, which accounted for 58.4 per cent of total household borrowings as of March 2026. Borrowings for consumption purposes constituted nearly half of household debt, followed by loans for productive purposes, while loans for asset creation grew at a slower pace.

The report also pointed to a change in banks' housing loan portfolios, with the share of loans of Rs 50 lakh and above increasing to 44.7 per cent of outstanding housing credit as of March 2026 from a portfolio previously dominated by loans below Rs 25 lakh. Despite the shift towards larger-ticket loans, asset quality remained stable, with the gross non-performing asset ratio in housing loans declining to 0.5 per cent in March 2026 from 1.2 per cent in March 2019.