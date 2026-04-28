RBI Governor launches 'Mission SAKSHAM' for Urban Co-operative Banks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Tuesday launched Mission SAKSHAM (Sahakari Bank Kshamta Nirman) — a sector-wide capacity-building and certification framework for urban co-operative banks (UCBs).

RBI said it has been taking various regulatory and supervisory measures to support the UCB sector. In continuation of these efforts, the Governor, Reserve Bank of India, on Tuesday launched Mission SAKSHAM — a mission-mode, sector-wide, all-India capacity-building training initiative for UCBs. Under Mission SAKSHAM (“सक्षम” — meaning to make capable/competent),

It has a large number of training programmes (in-person as well as e-learning courses), which would be conducted for UCBs, covering about 1.40 lakh participants, for various target groups, viz., board members, senior management, heads of risk, compliance and audit functions, and employees working in IT functions and other critical areas.

RBI on Tuesday said that it “shall endeavour to conduct these training programmes with content delivery in regional languages to the extent feasible. The mission has been designed in consultation with the Umbrella Organisation of UCBs and the national/state cooperative federations.”

The mission is expected to enhance managerial and operational capabilities, improve the compliance culture, and strengthen institutional resilience across UCBs. Mission SAKSHAM aims to establish a sustainable, self-reinforcing ecosystem for continuous learning, contributing significantly to systemic stability and healthy growth and development of the UCB sector.

The initiative was first announced during the monetary policy on February 6, 2026, and RBI said that the next phase of UCB growth will depend on developing stronger skills and competencies along with technical capabilities and operational resilience.