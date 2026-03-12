RBI governor Malhotra urges steps to strengthen trust in digital payments
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra calls for collaborative efforts to boost public confidence in digital payments as the central bank launches a rural awareness pilot
BS Reporter Mumbai
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Thursday highlighted the need to maintain trust in digital payments and underscored the central bank’s efforts towards enhancing customer awareness and protection. He urged stakeholders to take collaborative steps to further strengthen public confidence in the adoption and usage of digital payments.
Malhotra also launched a pilot programme — ‘Awareness Programme on Digital Payments’ — as part of the sixth edition of Digital Payments Awareness Week (DPAW). The pilot will be conducted in Maharashtra in partnership with CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd.
Governor Malhotra also interacted with the managing directors/chief executive officers of select payment systems operators (PSOs).
The pilot will include the conduct of in-person awareness programmes for 10 lakh participants in rural and semi-urban areas through village-level entrepreneurs (VLEs).
First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 9:37 PM IST