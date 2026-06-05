RBI, govt measures likely to attract up to $50 bn inflows, bridge BoP gap

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the central government announced a slew of steps on Friday to attract foreign capital flows amid the ongoing West Asia conflict that could result in $50 billion of inflows, potentially covering most of India's anticipated balance of payments (BoP) gap in 2026-27.

The government has exempted foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from income tax on interest income and capital gains from G-secs, effective retrospectively from April 1 this year, seeking to deepen the government securities market and attract foreign capital. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs), which include foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), were previously taxed at 20 per cent on securities income, with short-term capital gains at 30 per cent and long-term capital gains at 12.5 per cent under the Income-tax Act, 2025.

The central bank, on its part, announced a concessional forex swap to incentivise external commercial borrowing issuances by PSUs, and a scheme to attract three-five-year retail foreign currency term deposits by banks, among others.

“While these measures are expected to strengthen our balance of payments, we will continue to make the right policy adjustments to further promote exports and attract and incentivise capital inflows,” RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said while announcing the measures.

RBI also decided to expand the universe of FAR securities to include all new issuances of 15-year, 30-year and 40-year government bonds, while limits on short-term investment, concentration and individual securities for FPI investment under the General Route will be removed.

“These measures, along with the tax benefits provided by the government this morning, should help attract foreign capital for government borrowing,” Malhotra said.

These moves to attract foreign capital come amid pressure on the exchange rate, particularly since the West Asia conflict started in late February. India's external position worsened as international crude oil prices surged following the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz — a key shipping route for transporting energy.

Sakshi Gupta, principal economist at HDFC Bank, said the combined impact of the measures could help bridge the $40-50 billion BoP gap estimated for FY27, based on assumptions of a current account deficit of 2.1 per cent of GDP and average crude oil prices of $90 per barrel.

"While the exact quantum of capital inflows due to individual measures announced is difficult to quantify at this stage, the combined impact could certainly help bridge the $40-50 billion gap in the balance of payments that we had estimated for FY27," Gupta said.

"While it is difficult to exactly pin down the nature of inflows, $35-45 billion may be a decent estimate, almost enough to close the gap for the anticipated BoP for FY27," said Indranil Pan, chief economist at YES Bank.

When similar measures were introduced more than a decade ago, cumulative ECB inflows stood at $12 billion, while FCNR(B) deposits amounted to $26.6 billion during 2013-14.

Experts said that if global conditions stabilise, particularly with a de-escalation of tensions in West Asia, the cumulative capital flow impact could be even higher.

Economists said the latest package differs from the 2013 scheme as it seeks to attract foreign capital through several instruments rather than relying primarily on FCNR(B) deposits. While interest-rate differentials are narrower than they were in 2013, the RBI has offered larger incentives by agreeing to bear the entire hedging cost for banks raising FCNR(B) deposits and by providing cash reserve ratio (CRR) and statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) exemptions.

Further, they said that by announcing these capital inflow measures, the RBI has reduced the risk of domestic interest-rate decisions having to move in tandem with global policy. This gives the central bank greater flexibility to set rates based on domestic requirements.

“By announcing these capital inflow measures, it has reduced the risk that domestic interest-rate decisions would have to move in tandem with global policy,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank, who also agrees with the estimate of $40-50 billion in inflows due to the steps.

“This gives the central bank greater flexibility to set rates based on domestic conditions. It reduces the risk of large rate hikes because on the currency part they have done what was required,” she added.

According to NSDL data, FPIs were net buyers in debt to the tune of Rs 119 crore ($12.5 million) in June 2026 till June 3, while they pulled out Rs 16,902 crore ($1,773 million) from equities during the period.