Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Saturday inaugurated a special financial inclusion camp at Vaksai in Maharashtra's Maval taluka, with a focus on re-KYC of bank accounts and expanding access to banking services.

The camp, organised by Bank of Maharashtra on November 21 as part of the nationwide financial inclusion campaign, facilitated re-KYC of bank accounts, access to banking services and enrolment under social security schemes.

Malhotra also visited stalls set up by banks, Centres for Financial Literacy (CFLs) and self-help groups (SHGs), and interacted with their representatives.

The camp was attended by the managing directors and chief executive officers of Bank of Maharashtra and Bank of India, a deputy managing director of State Bank of India, and senior officials of other banks.