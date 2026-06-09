RBI hedge subsidy lifts FCNR(B) appeal, but narrower spread may cap inflows

Estimates of potential FCNR(B) inflows vary widely, with foreign bank research putting them at $20-30 billion and domestic bank research projecting more than $40 billion.

Bankers noted that the arbitrage advantage has fallen to around 1.5 percentage points from 5.5-6 percentage points during the 2013 FCNR(B) mobilisation scheme, reducing the incentive for non-resident Indians (NRIs) to leverage overseas borrowings and invest in Indian deposits.

According to Barclays, $25-30 billion of FCNR(B) inflows is a reasonable base case over the next few months — below the approximately $34 billion mobilised in 2013 given tighter global liquidity conditions. “We see upside risk to take-up potentially above the higher end of this range, depending on the magnitude of leverage,” it said.

MUFG Bank, in a report, said that, as a base case, it was pencilling in $20 billion of funds coming in through this route. While this is substantial, the eventual quantum of funds may be lower than what was seen in 2013, in its view, based on a preliminary assessment. It added that this measure worked very well in 2013 due to two key factors — RBI’s forex hedge subsidy fixed at 3.5 per cent and low US short-end interest rates in 2013 (around 1-2 per cent). Relatively high India yields (around 9 per cent) increased the incentives for banks and NRIs to borrow and leverage up to benefit from this spread, while importantly taking no foreign exchange risk due to the RBI’s subsidy.

In 2013, this measure drew in $26 billion from this policy alone and close to $34 billion from a combination of other measures as well.

SBI Research said it expects inflows of $40-45 billion through the FCNR(B) route this time, noting that in 2013 the mobilisation was also done using the leverage route, wherein overseas branches of Indian banks provided overdrafts against dollar deposits to be parked at an Indian branch in FCNR(B). While this option is available now as well, the interest-rate gap has narrowed significantly, reducing the possibility of leverage this time, it said.

“In 2013, India mobilised about $26 billion of FCNR(B) deposits when foreign exchange reserves were around $275 billion and the banking system's deposit base was roughly $1-1.05 trillion. That was equivalent to about 2.5 per cent of deposits and around 10 per cent of reserves. If I apply the same metrics to today's banking system and foreign exchange reserves, the number works out to roughly $70 billion. However, I would apply a 50 per cent haircut because of the narrower interest-rate differential, geopolitical tensions, weaker conditions in the Middle East and expectations around US rates. After accounting for those factors, a mobilisation of around $35 billion, give or take $5 billion, appears reasonable,” said a senior banker at a private sector bank.

He added that while the interest-rate differential between India and the US is only about 1.5 percentage points today, compared with 5.5-6 percentage points in 2013, which does make the scheme less attractive than it was then, because the RBI is absorbing the hedging cost, banks should be able to raise FCNR(B) deposit rates by around 200 basis points from current levels.

Currently, SBI is offering a 3.05-3.35 per cent interest rate on such deposits in the 3-5-year category, while HDFC Bank is offering 3.40-3.65 per cent, and ICICI Bank is offering rates of up to 3 per cent.

In the 2013 scheme, HDFC Bank mobilised $3.4 billion, followed by ICICI Bank, SBI and select foreign banks.

HSBC’s note said it may be more difficult for the RBI to achieve the same signalling and confidence-boosting impact on the exchange rate as it did during the 2013 FCNR(B) mobilisation scheme. The note said that India's foreign exchange reserves are substantially larger now — about $550 billion excluding gold, or roughly $690 billion including gold — meaning that a much larger amount of funds would need to be mobilised to have a comparable impact.

“The experience of 2013 provides a useful reference point. At that time, FCNR(B) mobilisation was very strong. The major difference was that the interest-rate differential between India and the US was much wider, creating a large arbitrage opportunity. Some investors were able to leverage their positions by borrowing against their own contribution,” said a senior banker at a state-owned bank.

He explained that in 2013, an investor could put in $1,000, borrow another $9,000 and invest a total of $10,000 in FCNR(B) deposits. Because exchange-rate risk was hedged and deposit rates were attractive, effective dollar returns in some cases moved into double digits. That leverage-driven opportunity does not exist today because US interest rates are much higher and policymakers are also not keen to encourage such structures, he said.

Having said that, he said that since the RBI is now absorbing that cost, banks have room to offer significantly higher FCNR(B) deposit rates. They can easily offer 150-200 basis points more than current rates. Overall, both the FCNR(B) and ECB measures should support foreign currency inflows, although the final numbers will depend on pricing, regulatory details and investor response, he further said.

“The narrower India-US interest-rate differential is not a major issue because the RBI has absorbed the entire hedging cost, which is more than 3 per cent. That effectively compensates for the reduced differential and makes the scheme attractive for both depositors and banks. Even if you run the same leverage calculations that worked during the 2013 FCNR(B) scheme, the economics remain compelling and should attract interest,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist, IDFC First Bank, adding that the objective is to address the balance-of-payments deficit.

“Our worst-case estimate of the BoP deficit was around $60 billion if no action had been taken. Conservatively, the FCNR(B) scheme could bring in about $40 billion, while the ECB-related measures could contribute another $10 billion. Together, these two schemes could mobilise around $50 billion, which would broadly neutralise the BoP deficit,” she said.