RBI June MPC decision: When and where to watch Guv Malhotra's address

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s monetary policy committee (MPC) is all set to announce the outcome of its monetary policy meeting on June 5. Led by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, the six-member MPC will review interest rates, the inflation outlook, and economic growth prospects amid slumping currency and West Asia energy shock.

The RBI maintained the repo rate at 5.25 per cent in April 2026. The standing deposit facility rate and marginal standing facility rate remained unchanged at 5 per cent and 5.5 per cent respectively. The central bank maintained its neutral stance.

RBI MPC Meeting date and time

The MPC’s bi-monthly meeting for this month is being held from June 3 to June 5, 2026. The policy decision will be announced at 10 am on Friday, June 5, followed by a press conference by Governor Sanjay Malhotra at 12 pm.

In the last meeting of April, the MPC unanimously decided to retain the repo rate at 5.25 per cent with a neutral stance.

The MPC projected the gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the current financial year (FY27) at 6.9 per cent and 7.6 per cent for the last financial year (FY26). RBI also raised the retail inflation projections for FY27 to 4.6 per cent from 4.2 per cent.

West Asia crisis

The announcement will be made amid the ongoing West Asia crisis and the rising crude oil prices, making it one of the toughest interest rate calls for RBI.

The rupee has tumbled to record lows since the war in West Asia broke out at the end of February, as a resultant spike in crude prices delivered a severe blow to Asia's third-largest economy, which imports nearly 90 per cent of its oil needs.

Icra chief economist Aditi Nayar said inflation could rise to around 5 per cent in June as higher fuel prices begin feeding into consumer prices, although the extent of second-round effects remains uncertain. But several respondents to Business Standard poll said the central bank may prefer to wait for greater clarity on whether the inflationary impact proves to be temporary or persistent.

Although still-benign inflation may offer the central bank wiggle room at the moment, some analysts argue that monetary policy needs to come to the rupee's defence sooner rather than later.

According to Reuters, rate hikes by oil-importing peers such as Indonesia, the Philippines and Sri Lanka have reinforced bets that the RBI could eventually be forced down a similar path, but India's central bank does not favour monetary policy action to defend the rupee.

When and where to watch

The RBI MPC statement by Governor Sanjay Malhotra will be broadcast live on the RBI’s YouTube channel at 10 am on June 5, 2026. Viewers can tune in on the same platform to watch his address to the media.