RBI keeping close watch on supply shocks becoming generalised: Malhotra

The Reserve Bank of India is keeping a close watch to see if the West Asia war-induced supply shock leads to a generalised price rise requiring a policy response, Governor Sanjay Malhotra said during a panel discussion on May 12 organised by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The RBI uploaded the transcript of the governor’s comments on its website on Monday.

“We are keeping a close vigil on whether and when the supply shock can become embedded in the general price level that may warrant monetary policy action,” Malhotra said while mentioning that the central bank has been maintaining a neutral stance since June 2025, which gives it the flexibility to remain nimble in its approach and respond judiciously to incoming data and information.

After cutting the key policy rate by 125 basis points to 5.25 per cent between February and December last year, the six-member rate-setting panel of the central bank has maintained status quo in the February and April policy meetings this year. The next policy meeting is scheduled for June 3-5, 2026.

“We have been transparent and communicated the conditions which will necessitate the tightening of monetary policy,” Malhotra said, referring to the April meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee

“Regarding the current energy shock, we have clearly articulated in our MPC resolution of April 2026 that the economy is confronted with a supply shock and it may be prudent to wait and watch the changing circumstances and the evolving growth-inflation outlook,” he said.

The West Asia conflict resulted in the blocking of a key route for energy transportation — the Strait of Hormuz — sending crude oil prices above $100 a barrel from around $75 a barrel in the pre-war period. The sharp rise in oil prices has impacted India, which imports 80 per cent of its oil requirements. The rupee has depreciated sharply since the start of the war as high oil prices worsen the balance of payments position, which is heading for a third consecutive year of deficit.

Malhotra said the policy framework is flexible enough, providing for a +/- 200 basis points variation around the inflation target of 4 per cent to look through transitory shocks.

He said during a supply shock, the RBI generally tries to "look through" the first-round impact if it believes that it is transitory and will dissipate quickly. “However, if sustained increase in prices drive up wages, production and transportation costs (second-round effects) and lead to generalisation of inflation pressures, the ‘look through’ approach is no longer optimal, requiring tighter policy,” he said.

“In such circumstances, the broad approach is to be even more data-dependent and to continuously reassess the balance of risks. Whether to look through or not depends on the duration of inflation and whether it is generalised in the economy,” he said. He also said the sufficiently longer target horizon of three quarters (nine months) also gives the RBI due flexibility to address transmission challenges in an uncertain environment.

According to the Act, the failure of monetary policy occurs when average inflation stays below or above the tolerance band of 2 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively, for three quarters. In the last 10 years since the flexible inflation-targeting framework was put in place, only in 2022 did the RBI fail to keep inflation within the target for three straight quarters.

He also said average inflation, after inflation targeting was introduced, has reduced by about two percentage points.