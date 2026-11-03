RBI to meet bank CEOs to review preparedness for ECL rollout: C S Setty

A working group is also engaging with the RBI to fine-tune certain aspects of the framework, even as banks have begun preparing their models based on the final master directions. Despite the issuance of the directions, implementation remains a complex exercise given the scale of the transition, Setty said during the post-earnings media interaction.

“The regulator would like to have as much feedback as possible and remains open to discussions on some of the nuances of both the guidelines and their implementation,” he said.

The RBI is particularly keen to understand banks' technology preparedness, how their models are functioning, and what further fine-tuning may be required, Setty said.

SBI has put its ECL models in place and estimates the impact of the transition, net of taxes, at ₹19,500 crore, he said. Banks have the option of recognising the provisioning impact upfront or over a four-year period. SBI will avail the four-year transition period. The impact of common equity tier-1 (CET1) capital will be 40-50 basis points (bps). SBI’s CET1 ratio was 13.34 per cent by the end of September, while overall capital adequacy ratio was 16.02 per cent.

Other public sector lenders have also indicated sizeable transition impacts under the new framework. Canara Bank has estimated the requirement at ₹12,000-15,000 crore, while Bank of Baroda has pegged its one-time capital impact at around ₹12,500 crore. Punjab National Bank has estimated an impact of around ₹8,000 crore on its loan book, while Union Bank of India has put the figure at ₹5,500 crore. Indian Bank and Indian Overseas Bank have estimated the impact at around ₹3,500 crore and ₹3,000 crore, respectively.

The ECL framework will replace the existing incurred-loss-based provisioning approach with a forward-looking model that requires banks to provide for potential credit losses earlier. Under the new norms, banks will classify financial assets into three stages based on changes in credit risk, and make provisions accordingly. Stage 1 assets will attract provisions for 12-month expected credit losses, while assets in Stages 2 and 3 will require provisions based on lifetime expected credit losses.

The shift is aimed at enabling banks to recognise potential stress in loan portfolios earlier, rather than waiting for losses to materialise. The RBI's final directions, issued in April this year, retained the April 1, 2027, implementation timeline despite requests from banks for more time.

The transition will require banks to build and validate models, strengthen data and technology systems, and incorporate forward-looking economic assumptions into their assessment of credit risk. The RBI has also laid down requirements for model risk management and governance as part of the framework.