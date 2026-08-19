RBI MPC members hint at rate hike as inflation may rise in coming months

The members of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India indicated interest rate hikes sooner rather than later as headline inflation is likely to rise from its benign levels in the coming months, the minutes of the August review of the Monetary Policy Committee showed.

The clearest signal probably came from Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta, who is also in charge of the monetary policy department.

“Given that the headline inflation is projected to peak to a level as high as 5.9 per cent in Q3 2026-27, a case for a hike may emerge during the course of the year,” Gupta said.

The six-member rate-setting panel decided to maintain status quo during the August review for the fourth consecutive time. The policy repo rate was unchanged at 5.25 per cent.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said average inflation last year was only 2 per cent when the policy rate was brought down to 5.25 per cent, but now not only has headline inflation already averaged 3.93 per cent this year, even core excluding precious metals is expected to converge to core inflation in the last quarter of this financial year, with core inflation projected to average 4.3 per cent in 2026-27.

“This may suggest a recalibration of policy rate,” Malhotra said.

Among external members, Saugata Bhattacharya said, “the forecast normalisation of underlying inflation from earlier benign levels will require close monitoring of the growth-inflation dynamics, for the appropriate time to recalibrate the policy rate.”