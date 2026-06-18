RBI move to remove FCNR(B) deposit rate cap opens room for further hikes

Some banks, particularly smaller ones, may raise interest rates further on foreign currency non-resident (bank) [FCNR(B)] deposits after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) removed the interest-rate ceiling on fresh deposits with maturities of three to five years, bankers said.

Banking industry sources said the central bank's decision to temporarily withdraw the interest-rate ceiling on fresh FCNR(B) deposits in the three-to-five-year maturity bucket until September 30, 2026, followed requests from smaller banks.

"We might raise interest rates on FCNR(B) deposits going ahead, now that the ceiling has been removed by RBI. It will depend on our deployment opportunities. But certainly there is scope for banks to increase rates further. However, it is unlikely that banks will go beyond 7 per cent-7.10 per cent," a senior executive at a private-sector bank said.

Before the relaxation, FCNR(B) deposits with maturities of three to five years were subject to a ceiling of the overnight alternative reference rate for the respective currency or swap rate plus 350 basis points.

Most banks had already increased FCNR(B) deposit rates in recent months to attract overseas deposits. While some headroom remains for increasing rates, bankers also said rates are already elevated.

"Even without the ceiling removal, banks can offer up to 7.5 per cent. It is to be seen if some banks can offer more," said another senior executive at a large private-sector bank. If funds are raised at such higher rates, there should also be deployment opportunities, the person added.

"Most banks have already raised FCNR(B) deposit rates to attractive levels, broadly in the 6 per cent-7 per cent range. While some lenders may make marginal upward adjustments to stay competitive," a senior executive at a public-sector bank said.

A similar scheme was announced in 2013 as well. However, such relaxation was not available then.

Among major lenders, State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank currently offer rates of up to 6 per cent on FCNR(B) deposits with maturities ranging from three to five years.

Interestingly, state-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) further raised interest rates on FCNR(B) deposits by up to 50 basis points (bps) on Tuesday, offering a peak rate of 6.25 per cent on five-year deposits.

Some smaller private-sector banks are offering higher rates than larger lenders. Yes Bank offers up to 6.6 per cent on five-year FCNR(B) deposits, while AU Small Finance Bank offers a peak rate of 7.1 per cent on such deposits.

CSB Bank increased rates on deposits with maturities of three years to less than four years by 290 basis points to 6.95 per cent.

"Private-sector banks may continue offering FCNR(B) deposit rates of around 7 per cent and could make marginal upward adjustments to remain competitive, while public-sector banks are likely to stay in the 6.25 per cent-6.30 per cent range," the treasury head at a private bank said.

Bankers said the relaxation could help lenders mobilise additional foreign-currency deposits from non-resident Indians at a time when banks are looking to diversify funding sources and support foreign-currency funding requirements.

The RBI's latest relaxation also covers non-resident external (NRE) deposits with maturities of three years and above. Until September 30, banks will be free to offer interest rates on such deposits without linking them to comparable domestic term-deposit rates. Bankers said lenders could use a combination of higher FCNR(B) and NRE deposit rates to attract overseas funds, particularly from non-resident Indians seeking longer-tenor deposit products.

"The RBI has essentially given banks greater flexibility. Earlier, even after allowing higher FCNR(B) rates, there was still a cap in place. It is possible that some banks represented to the regulator that the ceiling was limiting their ability to compete for deposits. The latest relaxation appears to be aimed at removing that constraint for a specified period and giving banks more freedom to attract foreign-currency inflows," said a market participant.