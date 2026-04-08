RBI MPC April 2026 meet: When and where to watch policy decision live

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the outcome of the first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting for the financial year 2026-27 (FY27) on Wednesday, April 8. The policy statement will be followed by a press conference at noon.

When was the RBI MPC meeting held?

The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee held its first policy meeting for FY27 from April 6 to April 8, 2026. The previous MPC meeting took place between February 4 and 6.

Where to watch the RBI Governor’s address?

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the policy decision today at 10 am. The address will be streamed live on the RBI’s official website, YouTube channel and X account.

What to expect from the April MPC meeting?

The policy announcement comes amid rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia and a depreciating rupee. According to a Bloomberg survey of 30 economists, as well as a Business Standard poll of economists from 10 financial institutions, the central bank is expected to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent.

Experts said MPC members are likely to take into account continuing geopolitical tensions in West Asia, volatility in commodity prices and sharp currency movements affecting the value of the domestic currency, reported PTI. They also expect the central bank to retain its current ‘neutral’ policy stance, reflecting a preference to maintain flexibility amid global uncertainties.

Economists added that liquidity conditions, the transmission of past rate changes and financial market stability will remain key considerations. The RBI is also expected to closely monitor currency movements, capital flows and bond market dynamics while calibrating its policy stance.

What happened in the February MPC meeting?

In the February policy review, the MPC kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent and continued with the ‘neutral’ stance.

The move followed a series of rate reductions last year. The RBI has cut rates by a total of 125 basis points since February 2025, marking its most aggressive easing cycle since 2019. It last reduced the rate by 25 basis points in December 2025.

The standing deposit facility (SDF) rate was kept at 5 per cent, while the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate were both set at 5.50 per cent.

Why RBI holds monetary policy meeting

The MPC meets every two months to decide interest rates and provide projections on inflation and economic growth. The repo rate, or the rate at which the RBI lends money to banks, directly affects borrowers.

When the repo rate rises, banks usually increase loan interest rates. When rates are cut, borrowing typically becomes cheaper for consumers.