RBI MPC August 2026 meeting: When and where to watch rate decision live

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to announce the outcome of its August monetary policy review on Wednesday, August 5. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra will present the Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) decision at 10 am, followed by a press conference at 12 pm.

When will the RBI MPC meeting take place?

The RBI's bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting will be held from August 3 to August 5, 2026. The six-member panel will review key economic developments before deciding on policy rates and the central bank's monetary stance.

Where to watch the RBI Governor’s address?

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the monetary policy decision at 10 am on Wednesday, August 5. His post-policy press conference is scheduled for 12 pm.

The policy announcement and press conference will be streamed live on the RBI's official website, YouTube channel and X handle.

Readers can also track the RBI policy announcement and related developments through Business Standard 's live coverage.

What to expect from the August MPC meeting?

A Business Standard poll indicates that the six-member MPC is likely to leave the repo rate unchanged for the fourth policy meeting in a row.

Economists expect the central bank to maintain a cautious approach, citing a stable domestic macroeconomic environment and global uncertainties. Some analysts believe there could be room for a policy shift in the coming review if economic conditions evolve.

What happened in the June MPC meeting?

At its June monetary policy review, the RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent. The MPC, which met between June 3 and June 5, also retained its 'neutral' policy stance. The standing deposit facility (SDF) rate remained at 5 per cent, while the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate were kept at 5.5 per cent.

Commenting on the global economy, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said uncertainty continued due to the conflict in West Asia.

"Over the past few months, the global economy has been shaped by heightened uncertainty, disruptions to key trade routes and supply chains, increased market volatility and cautious business sentiment," he said.

The Governor further said that India was better placed than in previous episodes of external shocks to manage global headwinds and expressed confidence in the economy's resilience.

The RBI projected India's real GDP growth for FY27 at 6.6 per cent and estimated consumer price inflation (CPI) for the financial year at 5.1 per cent.

Why is the monetary policy meeting important?

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee meets every two months to decide the repo rate, assess inflation trends and update its growth outlook.

The repo rate is the interest rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks. Any change in this rate affects borrowing costs across the economy. A higher repo rate generally leads to costlier loans and higher EMIs for home, vehicle and personal loans. Conversely, a lower repo rate can reduce borrowing costs, although it may also lower returns on savings accounts and fixed deposits.