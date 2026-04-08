RBI sees FY27 inflation at 4.6% as Iran war adds fresh upside risks

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced that the MPC has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent, retaining a neutral stance, while warning of rising risks to the inflation outlook amid global uncertainties.

“Global growth faces increasing downside risks as the sharp rise in energy prices and shortages of inputs have stoked inflation fears,” Governor Sanjay Malhotra said.

The standing deposit facility (SDF) remains at 5 per cent, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) and bank rate at 5.5 per cent.

Malhotra noted that core inflation pressures remain muted, but supply chain disruptions and possible second-round effects have made the outlook uncertain. Food inflation has also moved out of a four-month deflation phase till December.

Elevated crude oil prices could push up imported inflation and widen the current account deficit, Malhotra said, adding that disruptions in energy and fertiliser markets may affect the fiscal deficit.

What happened in the previous MPC meeting and how has the outlook changed?

This is the first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision since the US-Israel-Iran war began on February 28. The previous policy decision was announced on February 6. At that meeting, the RBI had marginally revised its inflation projection to 2.1 per cent from 2 per cent earlier, with quarterly forecasts pegged at:

Q4 FY26: 3.2 per cent

Q1 FY27: 4 per cent

Q2 FY27: 4.2 per cent

Governor Sanjay Malhotra had said the policy would be guided by incoming inflation data based on a revised statistical series. The MPC deferred projections for Q3, Q4 and the full year to the April MPC round.\

On policy, the MPC kept the repo rate unchanged and retained a neutral stance. Malhotra said the committee assessed current conditions as appropriate for maintaining the existing rate setting. However, that situation changed drastically with the outbreak of the West Asian conflict.

What has changed in CPI measurement after the base year revision?

Alongside the policy backdrop, a key statistical shift has also happened in February this year in terms of how inflation is measured.

The government has updated the Consumer Price Index (CPI) base year to 2024 from 2012. The revision now incorporates fresh data on household consumption patterns, with an expectation that new metrics will better reflect current spending behaviour, including higher consumption of digital services and changes in food habits.