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Home / Finance / News / RBI MPC meet: Inflation for FY27 pegged at 5.1%, GDP growth at 6.6%

RBI MPC meet: Inflation for FY27 pegged at 5.1%, GDP growth at 6.6%

RBI MPC June: The policy committee kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent, and the committee maintained its 'neutral' stance

Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2026 | 11:22 AM IST

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Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Friday said global economic conditions remain uncertain due to the prolonged geopolitical tensions in West Asia, rising energy costs, and disruptions in global supply chains. 
Despite these challenges, he said India is in a stronger position to manage external shocks compared with previous periods of global instability. 
"Over the past few months, the global economy has been shaped by heightened uncertainty, disruptions to key trade routes and supply chains, increased market volatility and cautious business sentiment... the Indian economy entered this episode of global turbulence with much better fundamentals than in previous similar episodes. We remain confident to withstand these shocks with minimum pain," the RBI Governor said.
 

RBI MPC: Inflation estimates

 
The RBI has revised its inflation forecast for FY27 upward to 5.1 per cent from the earlier estimate of 4.6 per cent.
 
Malhotra said underlying inflationary pressures remain contained for now. However, he cautioned that higher prices could gradually spread across the economy through their impact on inflation expectations and wages, making it necessary for policymakers to remain watchful.

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"While food inflation edged up, fuel inflation remained muted as retail prices of petrol and diesel were unchanged in March and April. Core inflation remained stable at 3.7 per cent during March-April. Excluding precious metals, core inflation was much lower at 2.1-2.2 per cent during the same period", Malhotra said.
 
“The outlook also remains clouded by the sub-normal southwest monsoon forecast and El Nino risks” he added.
 
The quarterly inflation projections are:
  • Q1 FY27: 4.2 per cent
  • Q2 FY27: 5.1 per cent
  • Q3 FY27: 5.9 per cent
  • Q4 FY27: 5.4 per cent
 

RBI MPC: GDP estimates

 
In its June monetary policy review, the RBI reduced its FY27 real GDP growth forecast to 6.6 per cent from the earlier projection of 6.9 per cent.
 
The downward revision reflects concerns arising from the ongoing conflict in West Asia, elevated crude oil prices, and uncertainties surrounding the southwest monsoon.
 
"India’s manufacturing and services PMI suggest that both sectors continue to be resilient, and business expectations are still positive. On the demand side, private consumption, aided by discretionary spending, has remained resilient so far", the governor said.
 
The quarterly growth projections are:
  • Q1 FY27: 6.6 per cent
  • Q2 FY27: 6.3 per cent
  • Q3 FY27: 6.5 per cent
  • Q4 FY27: 6.8 per cent
 
The next meeting of the RBI MPC is scheduled for August 3 to 5.
 

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Topics : RBI MPC Meeting RBI monetary policy RBI repo rate Inflation forecast and expectations CPI Inflation GDP forecast India GDP growth RBI Governor BS Web Reports

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First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 10:54 AM IST

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