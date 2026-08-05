RBI MPC lowers FY27 inflation forecast to 5%, projects GDP growth at 6.7%

Explaining the outlook, Malhotra said CPI inflation accelerated to 4.4 per cent in June after remaining below the RBI's 4 per cent target for 16 consecutive months. However, inflation in the first quarter of FY27 was 30 basis points lower than the central bank had projected earlier.

The increase in June inflation was driven primarily by higher food and fuel prices. Food inflation became broad-based, with most components witnessing price pressures during May and June, while fuel inflation rose following the revision in domestic retail fuel prices after a sharp increase in global energy prices. Higher fuel costs also spilled over into select services, including restaurant charges.

Despite the rise in input costs, core inflation, which excludes food and fuel, remained unchanged at 3.9 per cent during May and June. Malhotra added that core inflation excluding precious metals is expected to remain subdued in the near term, indicating that demand-side price pressures remain contained.

He cautioned that the impact of El Niño on the temporal and spatial distribution of rainfall continues to pose an upside risk to inflation. At the same time, proactive supply-side measures and adequate foodgrain stocks are expected to provide some cushion. Volatile global crude oil prices amid geopolitical tensions also continue to cloud the near-term inflation outlook, while higher food, fuel and other input costs could eventually feed into broader inflationary pressures.

GDP growth forecast raised

The RBI raised its FY27 real GDP growth forecast by 10 basis points to 6.7 per cent from the 6.6 per cent projected in the June policy review.

The quarterly growth projections are:

Q1 FY27: 7 per cent

Q2 FY27: 6.4 per cent

Q3 FY27: 6.5 per cent

Q4 FY27: 6.8 per cent

Malhotra said the Indian economy continues to demonstrate resilience despite an uncertain global environment. Private consumption remains robust, while investment activity is being supported by strong construction activity, capital goods production and healthy bank credit growth. External demand has also remained resilient, with strong services exports complemented by a recovery in merchandise exports.

He, however, cautioned that global uncertainties continue to pose risks to the growth outlook. Elevated energy prices, persistent supply chain pressures and uncertainty over global trade policies could weigh on economic activity. He also flagged the risk of a deficient and uneven southwest monsoon under El Niño conditions, which could affect agriculture and rural demand. However, government initiatives on crop diversification, climate-resilient agriculture, water conservation and other supply-side measures are expected to help mitigate these risks.

Repo rate unchanged

The RBI's six-member Monetary Policy Committee kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent at its meeting held from August 3 to August 5, while retaining its neutral policy stance.

The Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate remains at 5 per cent, while the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate continue at 5.5 per cent.