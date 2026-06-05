RBI MPC projects FY27 inflation at 5.1%, keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.25%

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Friday kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced the decision after the policy meeting.

At its policy meeting, held between June 3 and 5, the committee maintained its 'neutral' stance. The standing deposit facility (SDF) rate was kept at 5 per cent. The marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate were both set at 5.5 per cent.

The RBI Governor said that global economic outlook remains clouded due to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

RBI MPC: Growth outlook

The RBI Governor said that the real GDP growth for FY27 is projected at 6.6 per cent. He said that high energy prices and shortages in global supplies are affecting economic activity and slowing growth.

"There are incipient signs of moderation in some sectors, as suggested by high frequency indicators. MPC was of opinion that there are considerable risks to the baseline assumption of growth and inflation. Food outlook remains uncertain on account of subnormal southwest monsoon forecasts and El Nino," the RBI Governor said.

The quarterly growth projections are as follows:

Q1 FY27: 6.6 per cent

Q2 FY27: 6.3 per cent

Q3 FY27: 6.5 per cent

Q4 FY27: 6.8 per cent

RBI MPC: Inflation forecast

The RBI projected CPI inflation for FY27 at 5.1 per cent.

The quarterly inflation forecasts are:

Q1 FY27: 4.2 per cent

Q2 FY27: 5.1 per cent

Q3 FY27: 5.9 per cent

Q4 FY27: 5.4 per cent